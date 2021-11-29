Nomad Coffee opening new location at Blackwater Creek

Nomad Coffee, which is mostly known for serving up coffee in the city on four wheels, will soon have a permanent brick and mortar location at the Ed Page entrance at the Blackwater Creek.

Josh Davies, owner of Nomad, said he is opening in the concession stand in between the bathrooms at the trail sometime in December. It will be open daily, year round with varying hours depending on dusk.

In the winter, he plans to be open from 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The location will offer a full menu and is looking at adding new items such as smoothies, juices and grab-and-go snacks.

Davies said this is a partnership with Lynchburg Parks & Recreation, who maintains the trails and owns the building where Nomad will be located.

He said it is part of Nomad’s DNA to meet people where they are and give them something special while they go through their routines.

“People are on the go so we’re meeting them as they go throughout their day,” Davies said. “They're starting their day or ending their day with a walk or in the middle of the day with a walk with their family or with friends and we're meeting them as they're being nomadic in their daily life.”

This is the business’ 8th year open and Davies said he is excited to continue building relationships with the community and explore a new opportunity.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.