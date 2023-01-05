Noodles & Company opening soon in Lynchburg

Lynchburg's first Noodles & Company is planned to open at 3919 Wards Road this spring.

Danielle Moore, director of communications for the fast-casual restaurant chain, said it’s too far out to pinpoint a specific opening date, but the business is looking at opening in mid-April.

The new location, in a shopping center next to Sheetz, will employ about 25 people.

There are 25 Noodles & Company locations in Virginia, with the closest in Charlottesville.

"In addition to our unique, craveable menu, our people culture is what makes Noodles unique," she said. "With more than 450 restaurants and 8,000+ team members, we’re proud to be continually recognized as one of the best employers in the industry."

Noodles & Co., founded in 1995, is an American fast-casual restaurant that offers international and American noodle dishes in addition to soups and salads.