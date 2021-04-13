Nostalgia on the Menu: The 1960s

Take a look back at restaurants in the Lynchburg area in the 1960s.
A new café selling protein shakes and energy teas is opening in Wyndhurst at the end of April.
Brady Collins, 12, plays football at Brookville Middle School and when he first started KidFit, he was shy and timid, his father, Shane Collin…
A new fitness studio located at 1001 Jefferson St. is offering five different kinds of classes, including cardio drumming such as Pound.
Homestead Creamery has a plan to urge customers wary of dairy to try drinking milk again.
A bill from Del. Sally Hudson aims to help tens of thousands of Virginians who have found themselves stuck in the bureaucratic morass of the state's unemployment benefits system.
Two bills with significant implications for small businesses met different fates in the Virginia Senate, as the General Assembly completed its legislative session late Wednesday.
Richeson Drive Pediatrics next month will operate under a new name: Lynchburg Pediatrics. The name and brand update are driven by the move to …
Concentrix plans to hire 80 to 100 new employees, thanks to a new account with an unnamed finance company.
Three members of the board of directors at Genworth Financial Inc. are planning to retire from the board as the Henrico County-based insurance giant pursues other business options besides its now indefinitely delayed merger plan with a China-based financial conglomerate.
A new outdoor food court and venue is planned to open on U.S. 221 in Forest in a few weeks.
