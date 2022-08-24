Nothing Bundt Cakes opening in Lynchburg soon

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery selling bundt cakes, decor and party supplies, is opening in Lynchburg soon.
According to its website, the new business will open soon at 19399 Forest Rd., Suite 4 near East Coast Wings + Grill and Starbucks.
The bakery was established in 1997 and has grown to more than 430 locations in the United States including those in the Richmond, Virginia Beach and northern Virginia regions.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
