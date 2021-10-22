 Skip to main content
Old Forest Biscuitville will be demolished and rebuilt
Biscuitville at 3301 Old Forest Rd. will be demolished and rebuilt next year.

Blake Jennings, senior director of development with Biscuitville, said he is unable to determine exactly when the breakfast restaurant will close before the rebuilding takes place but it will likely be spring or summer.

"When we open the new site, it will feature our new double drive-thru, an updated kitchen and dining area and a much larger lot to accommodate additional guests," Jennings said.

 

