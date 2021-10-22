Old Forest Biscuitville will be demolished and rebuilt

Biscuitville at 3301 Old Forest Rd. will be demolished and rebuilt next year.
Blake Jennings, senior director of development with Biscuitville, said he is unable to determine exactly when the breakfast restaurant will close before the rebuilding takes place but it will likely be spring or summer.
"When we open the new site, it will feature our new double drive-thru, an updated kitchen and dining area and a much larger lot to accommodate additional guests," Jennings said.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today