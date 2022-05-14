Old Mitchell's Grocery building getting new life as steakhouse

New life is being breathed into the old iconic Mitchell’s Grocery building on U.S. 501 just north of Lynchburg — except steak will be replacing the famous fried chicken.

After being in business 65 years, the locally owned grocery store and gas station closed in 2014 and has been sitting vacant ever since.

This fall, Kevin Smith, Roger Keeling and Roger's wife, Carolyn, will open a new steakhouse there, Fleming Mountain Grill.

The 4,000-square-foot steakhouse, with a backyard overlooking Fleming Mountain, will offer a limited menu, salad bar and custom-made breads.

“We plan to capitalize on that as well with a future plan for outdoor seating that looks out over the mountain,” Roger Keeling said.

Smith said he envisions the restaurant to be somewhere between New London Steakhouse in Forest and William & Henry Steakhouse in Lynchburg.

“William & Henry and Shoemakers [American Grille in Lynchburg] are pretty fancy restaurants and they serve good food, but it may not be for everyone, and New London is more a local hangout, so we’d like to find ourselves right in the middle and be a place where you can go for a special meal before attending a show or celebrating an anniversary,” he said.

They said there is no mid-level steakhouse in the Boonsboro area that's also accessible to Forest by the nearby Lynchburg Expressway.

Smith and Keeling hope the restaurant will be welcoming to everyone in the community. Keeling said Fleming Mountain Grill will be a very friendly place where staff will remember customers' names and orders.

“You’re going to see friendly faces with smiles who want to serve a good meal and a good steak, and it’s going to have a really good feel to it both from a people perspective and from the aesthetics of the property itself,” he said.

Since the building had been vacant for eight years, the owners are working with Bedford County to make it operational again and have recently gotten electricity back up and running.

They have removed all of the grocery components of the space and will be adding some new walls to create new spaces as well as remodel the kitchen.

Smith and Keeling are working on sprucing up property by adding more green spaces, new roofing and possibly barn doors.

The iconic “Mitchell’s” sign will be removed as a new façade of black, white and gray is created on the exterior.

“We're kind of shooting for an upscale, rustic kind of feel inside, but not upscale to the point where it's intimidating,” Keeling said. “Just a really nice rustic feel inside that makes you feel good when you come in and where you're greeted by the same faces all the time.”

As far as the limited menu goes, Smith said it requires less staffing, which is a challenge many restaurants across the country are dealing with currently.

“We really want to really gear it towards those steaks and look at doing something and doing it right, and that's our ultimate goal,” he said. “So we're going to bring in some limited specials to accompany the steaks, maybe like a surf-and-turf, but we really just want to concentrate on being a good steak house.”

Smith said there will be a platter of beef presented at each table, providing the opportunity for customers to choose the size and cut of their steak.

“The person that comes out to serve that for you and cut that for you is going to understand a lot about that piece of meat and be able to explain it to you and explain a wine choice,” Smith said. “So we're going to be able to really make it a personal experience for each person at the table.”

Megan Lucas, CEO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said Fleming Mountain Grill will be "a wonderful addition to our growing 'foodie' ecosystem."

"Folks in our region enjoy a fun and unique dining experience, which is dependent upon great food, great customer service in a great environment. I believe that we'll be blown away by the beauty of the location and the casual setting of Fleming Mountain Grill will provide," Lucas said.

