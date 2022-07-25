One Mi Patron in town closing, with a second following in next three months

Mi Patron Mexican Restaurant posted on its Facebook page Saturday that it is closing two of its restaurants.

The location at 13995 Wards Road, near the Lynchburg Regional Airport, closed Sunday and the location at 3700 Candlers Mountain Road will close within the next three months.

"The pandemic has made it difficult on many locally owned businesses, including ours," the post states. "It’s been hard finding workers and prices have gone up."

Mi Patron has four other locations which remain open, at 4925 Boonsboro Road; 3412 Waterlick Road, Suite C; 1208 Perrowville Road, Suite F; and in Bedford at 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 1200.

The post states the restaurant will open a location in Farmville soon.