Owner of Lynchburg's oldest bookstore reflects on pandemic, looks ahead to next chapter

Family-run book, toy and teacher supply store Givens Books & Little Dickens has been operating for more than four decades and despite moves, pandemics and online competition, it has continued to grow its base of customers who have proved the love of reading never goes out of style.

The bookstore had a big scare during the coronavirus pandemic and worried it would go under. Now, more than two years after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Virginia, the store is taking stock on changes and looking to the future.

“We were nervous. We were frightened,” owner Danny Givens said. “We were like ‘What in the heck, after 40 years in businesses is this going to nail us?’ And it was frightening for about six months, but Lynchburg came out for curbside service and that kept us going. I was so moved by that.”

Givens had made a large investment into the business’ website, so customers were able to order online. But for the loyal customers who still put money into local businesses, it was a powerful thing for Givens, who has been a part of the "buy local" movement for 15 years, to see.

“Just to feel the local support and we really felt that we were winning back customers that had gone for 10 years and they were back,” he said. “They energized us and so that that feeling of being frightened and scared, it was kind of shoved aside into this energized movement of, ‘We can do this. We can power through this.’”

Givens Books has a history that goes back to its nomadic founder, George Givens, who would take his family traveling all over the county.

“One year, he was scoping out Lynchburg and we all just thought he was taking this historic trip because he was always in the museums and historical sites,” Danny Givens said. “Three years later, he said, ‘OK kids, we're going to pack up and move Lynchburg.’”

So, he quit his job and moved to Lynchburg with six children.

“I was 13 at the time and I just loved having a summer off, and I was used to the Arizona desert, so to see chickens and trees and lakes, it was for me a big adventure,” Givens said.

It was George Givens’ childhood dream to open one so he opened Boonshire Books in a 600-square-foot former gas station on Boonsboro Road. It was 1976, just three years after the family arrived from Tucson, Arizona.

In 1979, he relocated the bookstore to Lakeside Drive about a half mile down the road and changed the name to Givens Books, where it stayed until 1999.

In 1989, Danny Givens had finished college and was teaching English and Spanish at Jefferson Forest High School. He decided to work part time with his dad at the store but wanted to offer up something new.

With that, he converted an 800-square-foot shed next door into a toy and teacher supply store and called it Little Dickens.

“Lynchburg just needed two things. It needed a toy store; Toys 'R' Us wasn’t there. And it needed a teacher store,” he said. “Teacher stores were starting to explode at the time.”

When George Givens retired when he was in his 70s, his son bought the business and continued it into the future — to its present location.

In 1999, Danny Givens bought four acres of land at 2236 Lakeside Dr. and put Little Dickens and Givens Books under one roof expanding the business from 9,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet.

“I thought, if this booms, I've got to make sure that when people have a retail experience, you feel it and it's memorable. It's the ambience, it's the experience of coming in and not just seeing four walls and shelves of toys and books,” he said. “So I really tried hard in ‘99 when I designed this to make sure that when you came in the brick entry that the feeling was, ‘Wow, I feel good about this.’”

He hired an eccentric, risk-taking English artist who created the bright and eye-catching exterior and interior of the building.

“I mean, the blue and yellow stripes outside is pretty wild, but it's memorable and we feel like it still has a degree of class to it,” Givens said. “There's probably some purist architects that would go, ‘What?’ but then most people really liked it and kids loved it.”

Inside the store is a massive clock, flying pterodactyls, space ships, robots and Jack from the fairytale, “Jack and the Beanstalk” climbing up said beanstalk. The store has rented out space to the Drowsy Poet to use for a café.

Years ago, when e-books became a popular part of the industry, local stores carrying paper books held their breath. But only for a couple of years.

“They spiked the first two or three years and then then they started to wane,” Givens said.

The biggest competition has not even necessarily been Barnes & Nobles but rather Amazon, he said.

“We feel like we can compete with big-box stores. It’s the Internet, where people can sit in their pajamas at one in the morning and order a book,” he said.

Local independent book stores are becoming more hip and trendy, similar to local coffee shops, he said.

“If you compare the bookstores in 2005 to 2020, there’s probably 500 more independent bookstores,” Givens said. “So people feel like, ‘Oh, no, how do bookstores survive?’ True, many have gone out but that was Books-A-Million and Borders, and that had a vacuum effect and a lot of independent stores went into those neighborhoods. They're not big stores but they are thriving neighborhood bookstores.”

Books should be a crucial part of most people's lives, especially in childhood, Givens said.

“I think if they do learn to read and love to read when their younger, it prevents boredom later and it gives them passion and energy for other things.”

Nine-year-old Annika Elder has been traveling to Givens Books & Little Dickens from her home in Charlotte Court House since she was about 5.

She said she stops in each week when she comes into the city for dance practice.

“I like going in there to pick out a book but I also really like it there because they don't just sell books, they sell a bunch of different things,” she said.

Elder said she reads a lot of books and enjoys mystery and historical fiction.

“It has a wide variety of things, it’s a great place to get books or a gift for somebody and they even have a little café in there,” she said.

Givens believes most humans are instilled with curiosity and deep down, most love learning and growth.

“I’m trying not to sound corny, but I think there's a child in most of us and I think we have an instinctive desire to play,” he said. “I think we lose that when we’re about 12 years old and serious life enters the picture but some of my best moments were in my 40s and 50s when I was able to lose that sense of serious adulthood and find play.”

This is why he still sells old-fashioned toys such as jacks, marbles and pick-up sticks as well as puzzles and games requiring no batteries or internet.

Cheryl Ritchie said she discovered Little Dickens when it first opened and has never stopped going and now gets the experience it through her grandchild’s eyes as she discovers reading and play.

“I have watched the progression from the original space to what has now blossomed into an expansive, wonderland combination of bookstore, toy store and teacher store,” she said. “The expectation begins from the outside, with an inviting and magical storefront.”

Upon entering, it is immediately apparent the overall philosophy is to broaden the minds of all ages, she said.

“Danny has always been hands on with the selection of the items that come into the store, all with a view toward expanding minds from a young age,” she said. “I always felt that toys should be a means of learning, whether it is knowledge or skills, and I wanted to be able to purchase such items and educational materials for my daughter, locally.”

Looking ahead, Givens said he thinks the business will continue going strong as long as the Lynchburg community still finds it relevant.

“Which they do, and they still like to support their well-run local businesses,” he said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.