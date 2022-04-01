PCHP announces new Chief Medical Officer

Piedmont Community Health Plan announced Friday it has hired Dr. Barry Gross, M.D., as the company’s chief medical officer.

He will assume his new position beginning Monday, according to Piedmont Chief Executive Officer Richard Tugman in a news release.

Gross has spent more than four decades in medical leadership roles. He is currently the medical director of Virginia Precise Telehealth — a telemedicine company that coordinates care for patients with multiple chronic conditions — and vice chairman of the board of directors for Bay Aging, a nonprofit that provides independent living programs and services in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck counties of the state.

According to the release, he also is a gynecologic physician on the staff of Riverside Health System in Newport News.

Earlier in his career, Gross was executive vice president and chief medical officer of Riverside Health System and medical director of Virginia Health Network/Medcost VA. He has served on the boards of numerous medical, financial and insurance organizations.

Gross is a medicine and surgery graduate of the University of Alabama’s School of Medicine and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“We are delighted that Barry Gross will be joining Piedmont as chief medical officer,” Tugman said in the release. “He is a highly respected physician who brings a tremendous amount of medical and business experience to our organization, and who can make an immediate and significant contribution.”

Tugman said Gross will serve as the primary clinical leader on Piedmont’s senior leadership team. In that role, he will help plan and implement the company’s patient care management programs and will direct initiatives to improve the allocation of medical resources.

In addition, Gross will provide clinical leadership for medical, behavioral health, and pharmacy management and for the quality of all product lines and health plans Piedmont administers. He also will partner with other healthcare systems in Virginia to find ways improve community health, while reducing costs, the release states.

“I couldn’t be more pleased and proud to join the incredibly dynamic management team at Piedmont,” Gross said in the release. “I very much look forward to helping the team work to ensure the highest quality of medical care to the ever-growing numbers of patients who depend on Piedmont for that care.”

Piedmont Community Health Plan provides health insurance programs for both businesses and individuals — primarily in Central Virginia.

