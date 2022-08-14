Peaches, blackberries, apples abound this summer at Lynchburg-area orchards

Farmers across Central Virginia were able to breathe easily — at least for the summer — as their fruit crops mostly came to full bloom and are even sticking around longer than usual for this season's pickers.

At Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Nelson County, a mid-April freeze helped create unusually larger apples and peaches.

Jim Saunders, an owner with Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Nelson County, said there were two days in mid-April when the temperature got down to the high 20s and it was very windy.

“And up until that point we felt pretty good about fruit crop. I think it was about two days in there and what it did was, we sold a lot of the apples and peaches, it basically thinned it for us and you very seldom see that,” he said. “Which is very interesting,” Saunders said. “I've never seen it happen like this before. There’s ton of blooms with fruit and you don’t need but 15% to 20% of those blooms to actually make it to a fruit because you have so many blooms."

Those blooms will eventually become a peach or apple but farmers have to go in later, sometimes with a chemical, but usually by hand, to create six inches between each fruit, Saunders said.

“But this year, Mother Nature did that for us,” he said. “That little cold blast that we had kind of thinned the fruit over all the orchard, and most of the time what it will do is it will kill everything at a lower elevation and you won’t have any fruit there and at a higher elevation you’ll have all the fruit and you’ll have to go in there and thin them.”

What this means for customers is bigger and juicier fruit due to higher rain levels, Saunders said.

“We've had a good year this year, at least in our orchard,” he said. “We did have some damage early from some of those frosts in March. We did have some damage, but overall, we have good fruit crops this year.”

He did say the cherry crop was light this year and was basically killed by those two colder days in April.

Morris Orchard in Amherst County also saw an early spring freeze that impacted the bloom term of its apples and peaches, but despite the weather, it’s still seeing a good fruit crop this summer, owner Judy Barnes said.

The orchard still has plenty of peaches and blackberries, she said, and she expects they will stick around for a few more weeks.

“The spring was kind of warm and cool, warm and cool, and it made the blackberries have an extended bloom, which has extended their season, so normally I'd say by now, 'We’re winding blackberries up,' but they’re still going full steam,” she said.

All crops hinge on spring weather, Barnes said, and farmers hate to see an early spring because if fruits bloom early, they’re more susceptible to a frost or freeze.

“You know how Virginia weather is. It can seem like summer one day and winter the next,” she said. “So we just like to have a nice moderate spring. Even a late spring is good.”

Next up, the orchard preps for apples and pumpkins, which need less humidity and a few timely rains.

As pumpkins get closer to ripening, Barnes hopes for drier weather.

Gross Orchard, run by Ronnie Gross and his father, Walter, had a successful growing season as it’s located in a microclimate just west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Flat Top, one of the Peaks of Otter.

“We have been very blessed with rainfall, which is essential to growing fruit as well as the type of farm-related products,” Gross said.

The orchard is about halfway through the season with freestone peaches and are anticipating a good apple crop with Gala and Ginger Gold apples being harvested now.

“We’ve got the largest apple crop that we've had in probably 30 years,” he said. “It’s just the roll of the dice, nothing we did so much. The way to make money in this business is keep your orchard young. If you have old trees, it's going to cost you money and we have replanted and planted and planted. Believe me, every year we have planted at least 150 to 500 trees depending on the type. And that's why you stay in business; you can't stay in business with old trees.”

He said it’s costly on the front side, but the gain on the back side is very lucrative.

The orchard started the season with cherries and then welcomed pears, tomatoes, squash, beans, cucumbers, peaches and nectarines.

He has been seeing most customers coming to the orchard in the morning and are done picking by 11 a.m. or noon because of the heat this summer.

“We do have picnic pavilions and places for them cool off as well as refreshments. And our homemade peach ice cream,” Gross said. “The hot weather, I think, naturally drives people to come earlier and so we've seen busier mornings than usual.”

Now is a good time to store up apples, which save well and are fairly cheap, Gross said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to put a food supply in their pantries, in their basements and their refrigerators and be prepared in case we have a harsh winter or our food supply chain is upset,” he said.