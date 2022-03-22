Pints After Pedals, Rose Thursdays returning soon at new Lynchburg location

With renovations underway at The Glass House, owner Dave Henderson is bringing back Pints After Pedals and Rose Thursdays, but just at The Water Dog across the street.

Henderson, owner of both spaces on Jefferson Street, said he has temporarily closed The Glass House — at 1019 Jefferson St. — for renovations. His plan is to reopen it by summer as a cocktail bar and lounge-style restaurant.

Both Rose Thursdays and Pints After Pedals previously were held at The Glass House but until the new restaurant is complete, both events will be held at The Water Dog at 1016 Jefferson St.

Pints After Pedals, a collaboration with Bikes Unlimited at 1312 Jefferson St., offers free bikes for participants to rent during the hour ride down the Blackwater Creek trail beginning at 6 p.m. April 12.

Riders can then stop at The Water Dog for dinner and drinks. The rides are every Tuesday until about November.

The Rose Thursdays event offers a special menu with live music and sponsors a different nonprofit each month by donating $2 from every bottle to that organization. The event will be held on The Water Dog's outdoor patio beginning March 31.

