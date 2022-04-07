Plans for Rosedale move forward with proposed housing, grocery, retail and more

With new owners, the Rosedale development at 1600 Graves Mill Road is moving forward again.

Daniel Cyrus, development manager for Thomas Builders, which now owns the 60-acre property, said Rosedale will become a mixed-use development and will eventually become home to commercial and residential buildings.

Crews broke ground a couple of weeks ago, so work is just beginning, he said.

“We have a master plan that's approved now and we have our initial plans to start on it approved and obviously we still have a long way to go on it, but we're definitely very excited to be starting on it,” he said.

According to planning information, the total proposed residential uses of the site include 750 apartments and 72 townhomes. The total proposed non-residential uses of the site include 79,000 square feet of commercial retail space, a 40,000-square-foot grocery store, an 8,000-square-foot high-turnover sit-down restaurant, a 4,000-square-foot fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru, and a 6,000-square-foot convenience store with fuel pumps.

The project is planned in three phases, with the first phase opening in 2023 and the subsequent phases opening every two years after.

According to the city’s online geographical information system, TPB Enterprises — Thomas Builders — purchased the property in January 2021 from Elk Valley Land Company.

In 2017, The News & Advance reported developer Dick Schoew planned to use the property for a hotel, apartments, townhomes, a trendy grocery store, restaurants, a brewery and other office space, but until recently nothing has happened on the site.

The property is located next door to Bella Rose, an event venue, which is owned by Runk & Pratt.

