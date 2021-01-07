Plans submitted for new fuel center at Boonsboro Kroger

Kroger is planning to build a new fuel center at the Village Courts Shopping Center at 4119 Boonsboro Rd.

The grocery store company this week submitted a site plan to the city to add a five-pump fuel center within the parking lot of the existing Kroger. The site plan states the pumps have dispensers on both sides, so there will be 10 total fueling positions.

The fuel center will have an attendant kiosk building where a fuel center attendant will monitor the fuel center operations and equipment, assist fuel customers and also take cash transactions for those not wishing to pay by credit card at the pump.

The pumps will be covered by a canopy. There will be two underground gasoline storage tanks. The surrounding parking and landscaping will be modified to accommodate the addition of the fuel center.

Last year, property owner Midland Atlantic Properties submitted a site plan to the city which called for removal of a two-story building in the shopping center, which at the time was home to small businesses like Mi Patron Mexican restaurant, Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream, and Snap Fitness, many of which have since moved to new locations.

