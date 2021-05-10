Pride in homeownership: Lynchburg business aims to help families put down roots

“And then we were running into other people and they would say, it's so expensive here, and we could not buy outright in Charlottesville,” Bare said. “We were able to rent out a piece of our own home, but we wanted to do more so we left our church and our family and moved here last summer.”

Lori-Ann Strait, who lives in the apartment of Bare's Charlottesville home with her daughter, has worked 15-hour days and anywhere between two to three jobs at a time. Several times, her prior landlords have told her the house she had been renting from would be sold and she would have to leave within 90 days.

She and her daughter moved into Bare's home in March after she needed a new place to stay and said the arrangement has reduced her stress levels and given her peace of mind.

"I feel relieved," she said. "We live in a good area and that sense of security is a blessing."

Strait said she is happy Bare has started the business in Lynchburg and hopes she succeeds.

"She definitely has the heart and compassion for doing it," she said. "And she's a very good business person."