Rail stop in Bedford becomes more realistic after study is completed

Bedford is moving one step closer to having an Amtrak stop in the town.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation held an open house for the Bedford/Franklin Regional Passenger Rail Stop Study on Monday evening at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.
The study developed a conceptual design and cost estimate for station-area infrastructure improvements necessary to provide Amtrak service to the town, and analyzed potential ridership, considering two years of data from the Washington-Roanoke state-sponsored Amtrak service.
Along with public input, Emily Stock, manager of rail planning for DRPT, said the information helped gauge the effectiveness of a potential rail stop investment at Bedford to improve passenger mobility in the state.
The study was led by DRPT in cooperation with representatives from Bedford and Franklin counties, the Town of Bedford, Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, and Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board approved $300,000 to conduct the Bedford rail study in June.
Stock said the study completed a traveler survey and reported the results to inform its ridership forecast. It also did a ridership analysis that showed the potential ridership and developed a specific methodology for the area for station concepts.
“And then in addition to that, most recently, we've been working on a General Assembly study that looks at rail operations modeling so we worked closely with Norfolk Southern, the host railroad, to conduct an operations modeling analysis to assess any infrastructure or network costs that would be necessary to service a rail station in Bedford,” Stock said.
The study is due to the General Assembly by Nov. 15.
In 2014, DRPT signed an agreement to extend passenger rail service from Lynchburg to Roanoke, which was an understanding between the Commonwealth of Virginia Amtrak, Norfolk Southern Railway and the city of Roanoke and around that time, the Bedford/Franklin Regional Rail initiative was also formed in 2014.
The town of Bedford and DRPT and the state did passenger rail station feasibility studies in 2016, Stock said.
“Fast forward to now we've had a few years now under our belt of Roanoke service, which has been very helpful to us in projecting potential ridership for Bedford also,” she said. “So we have some more data to lean on. And that helps inform our study.”
The preferred site to be considered for the rail stop in the town would be located on Macon Street, south of the train tracks.
The cost to construct would be about $10.9 million and is planning for 2025, which would include a platform canopy, a station building, parking, taxi pick-up and drop-off, rental cars and lighting.
Stock said the property is owned by Norfolk Southern and if the project came to fruition, DRPT could talk to the company about acquiring it.
In the traveler survey conducted between the fall of 2019 and the winter of 2020, 1,318 people took the survey with 80% of residents saying easy access to the station was the biggest influence they had in taking the train.
Stock said DRPT anticipates a net of 10,050 new riders per year as a result of a Bedford station — or 28 new riders per day.
Going forward DRPT can move to do a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Study, which is meant to determine if there would be any adverse impacts as a result of a train service in Bedford and would solve the transportation problems in the area.
Stock said DRPT expects to start Amtrak Thruway Bus as a first step and will begin serving Bedford next spring.
Mary Zirkle, economic development coordinator for the town of Bedford, said she is very pleased with the outcomes that DRPT staff presented for the finding that Norfolk-Southern freight would not be delayed if a Bedford stop were added.
“The town is glad to be able to move forward with the required NEPA study with assistance from DRPT in the form of grant writing action,” she said. “The site that was presented as a viable option by Norfolk-Southern shows that Bedford is being taken seriously as a new addition to the State rail system.”
She said she expects the town will be involved in grants to fund the stop in the near future.
“We know better now what the costs would be to discuss how those costs may be shared among the localities that will benefit,” she said.
Tim Black, mayor of the town, said he felt it was a positive response from DRPT jumped a hurdle finding out from Norfolk Southern that the stop wouldn’t affect their freight operations.
From an economic development and a tourism perspective, Black said the stop would be convenient for visitors from the north to come down to visit.
“With more and more people working from home, it could open up the potential for people to maybe consider Bedford as a place to move to work remotely and be able to get on the train and go anywhere from D.C. to Boston fairly conveniently,” he said.