Real estate firm acquires former LSC Communications property in Lynchburg

An affiliate of the Milwaukee-based real estate firm Phoenix Investors on Tuesday announced it has acquired the former LSC Communications Printing Company property at 4201 Murray Place in Lynchburg.

Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm whose core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., according to a news release issued Tuesday.

LSC was established in 2016 as part of a corporate spinoff from RR Donnelley. Later, LSC agreed to be sold to Quad Graphics, but after the U.S. Department of Justice ruled it would block that deal, the companies terminated the merger.

LSC and 21 affiliated debtors earlier this year filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to company CFO Andrew Coxhead, LSC is the largest producer of books in the United States.

The LSC property in Lynchburg totals approximately 760,000 square feet on 50 acres. The purchase price was not disclosed, but according to the City of Lynchburg's geographic information system, the property is assessed at around $7.2 million.

