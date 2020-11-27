Record ABC sales: Bottoms up for the bottom line

The rest of us, however, made up for that — and then some.

Apparently, booze — along with toilet paper — is a pandemic household priority.

It helped that alcohol remained easy to access. Virginia, one of just seven states that own all liquor stores within their boundaries, declared its 389 outlets “essential” during the public health emergency — immune from lockdowns. Expanded online ordering, curbside pickup and shipping added to convenience.

The wisdom of all that that has been questioned, particularly at a time when support groups for alcoholics have been relegated to online meetings while isolation and stress trigger problem episodes. The results of a national study released in September indicate an increase in binge-drinking during the pandemic, particularly among women. According to RAND, a nonprofit research organization, 41% of women surveyed reported having four or more drinks within a couple of hours.

But alcohol has long been a source of revenue for the commonwealth, under control of the state since the end of Prohibition in 1933. Sales have grown steadily, funneling more than $2.3 billion into the general fund in the last five years alone.

And bottoms up for the bottom line has never helped more than this year.