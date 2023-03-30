Biscuitville will open its new restaurant on Tuesday, April 11 at 3301 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg.

The updated Biscuitville restaurant will feature guest favorites, including Biscuitville’s fresh and locally sourced ingredients, and will introduce new conveniences, such as a dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times, a news release states.

“We are thrilled to be opening a freshly remodeled Biscuitville in Lynchburg,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven said in the release. “Biscuitville is a proud member of the Lynchburg community, and we look forward to being able to serve our guests from an updated restaurant that boasts the best Biscuitville has to offer.”

The renovated restaurant features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the rebuilt restaurant include exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.

The interior features combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware; blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches and mixed materials such as wood, metal and tile; a large photo mural wall that captures the local Lynchburg neighborhood and community; and an enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury-based Cheerwine.