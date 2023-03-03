Rush Homes has announced Tracey Ballagh will become its new executive director, effective April 1.

A news release states Ballagh is known in the community as a trusted leader and human services professional specializing in family services, adult services, and adult protective services programs.

Her background includes 10 years with Lynchburg Human Services, most recently as supervisor of the Adult Services Unit; nine years with the Lynchburg Police Department as community relations and law enforcement officer; and co-owner and project manager of a family-owned property development company.

Rush Homes is a Lynchburg nonprofit that provides affordable housing to low-income residents and those with disabilities.

“Tracey offers a unique set of skills with over 18 years of progressive leadership experience, as well as experience in property development, public speaking, community outreach, financial oversight, and most importantly, a passion for serving those in need,” Rush Homes Board President Andrea Miller said in the release. “She will be a great fit for Rush Homes as we continue to focus on serving our community and further developing our strategic initiatives.”

Ballagh said she is excited to join the Rush Homes team and looks forward to expanding community awareness of the mission of the organization.

“My goal is to increase our sustainability and growth in order to serve a greater number of individuals within our community," she said in the release.

Ballagh’s selection concludes a six-month search led by members of the Rush Homes board of directors.

She will replace Jeff Smith, who is stepping down after 18 years with Rush Homes. Smith will remain in a consulting role until the completion of Florida Terrace, a 31-unit apartment complex on Florida Avenue, later this year.