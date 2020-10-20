Shareholders OK merger of Altavista, Danville bank companies

Shareholders of the parent companies of Altavista-based First National Bank and Danville-based Virginia Bank and Trust on Tuesday approved the merger of the latter bank into the former.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCQX:PPBN), the parent of First National Bank, will acquire seven branches from Virginia Bank Bankshares (OTC Pink:VABB), the parent of Virginia Bank and Trust, and rebrand them under the First National name. Pinnacle previously has said no office closures are expected.

The combined company would have total assets of $796 million, deposits of $719 million and net loans of $572 million, based on financial information as of June 30, according to a Pinnacle Bankshares news release Tuesday announcing the shareholder approval.

Now that shareholder and regulatory approvals are in place, the deal is expected to close Oct. 30. The merger first was announced in January.

“Together Pinnacle and Virginia Bank will be well positioned to serve our communities and generate enhanced returns for our shareholders," Pinnacle Bankshares President and CEO Todd Hall said in the release. "We are thankful for the support and confidence of our shareholders and are excited about our future.”