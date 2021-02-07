Siblings open soul food restaurant and hair supply shop in Bedford

Alisa Hall, a Bedford resident, said she found out about the restaurant on Facebook and has since ordered carry-out about once a week.

“The food is absolutely delicious,” she said. “It’s so convenient because I work in Roanoke, so to come home and be able to grab some good takeout and not have to cook dinner is wonderful.”

Hall said she hasn’t had food like the kind sold at Sooul Food since her now deceased grandmother cooked it for her.

“It’s definitely something Bedford needed,” she said.

Kristy Milton, a Bedford resident, said the restaurant is meeting an untouched market for comfort food in the town.

“We’ve lost some businesses during the pandemic and to have someone with the courage to open a new business is exciting,” she said.

Mary Zirkle, economic development coordinator for the town of Bedford, said she has heard good things about the new restaurant and has enjoyed working with the family as they got started.

“The new Sooul Food is so exciting, bringing a new type of restaurant, especially one that is Black-owned,” she said. “I so hope the community will support them because the location can be a tough one but it also has potential, being close to [U.S.] 460. I think they will be a model for other Black-owned businesses and we wish them well.”

