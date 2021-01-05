Simply Vanilla to open second location inside mall

Simply Vanilla Gourmet Cheesecakes will open a second location, in River Ridge mall, and will hire new team members plus adding new cheesecakes and bakery items to its menu.

Jessica Kercher, owner of the bakery that opened in 2018, said she hopes to open the second location by Valentine’s Day this year.

The bakery will be located near T.J. Maxx and across from Shoe Dept. Encore.

The flagship store is located in Forest at 1381 Crossings Centre Dr. Suite C and has about 18 team members, but Kercher plans to add between 15 and 20 more at the new location.

The bakery sells 12 to 15 varieties of cheesecakes as well as other bakery items which will follow her to the River Ridge location. She also plans to add new options for those with dietary restrictions.

The mall bakery will be open daily with extended evening hours.

“My team and I have such a heart for small businesses and the growth of it,” she said. “We love what we do and to be able to combine community support and a team with such a big heart for what we do has made this combination come together for such fast growth for us.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.