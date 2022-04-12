Site plan submitted for new Chick-fil-A in Campbell County

Chick-fil-A has applied for a building permit to construct a 5,200-square-foot restaurant at 21129 Timberlake Rd.
The site is home to Grave Evangelical Free Church, which has listed its property for sale.
According to the submitted site plan, the Chick-fil-A would be built for 90 seats and would feature a drive-thru.
According to Austin Mitchell with Campbell County's Community Development Department, the building permit is under review and has not yet been approved.
