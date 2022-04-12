 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Site plan submitted for new Chick-fil-A in Campbell County

  • 0

Chick-fil-A has applied for a building permit to construct a 5,200-square-foot restaurant at 21129 Timberlake Rd.

The site is home to Grave Evangelical Free Church, which has listed its property for sale.

According to the submitted site plan, the Chick-fil-A would be built for 90 seats and would feature a drive-thru.

According to Austin Mitchell with Campbell County's Community Development Department, the building permit is under review and has not yet been approved.

 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert