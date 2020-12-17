Southern soul food truck opens in Appomattox

A new food truck serving up Southern soul food opened in Appomattox at the end of November.

Crissy Sampier, owner of the business, said she and her friend Ernestine Wright love cooking, and after having so many positive reviews for their dishes, they decided to open a food truck to serve the public at 201 Old Courthouse Rd.

Blended Soul serves made-to-order items such as fried fish, chicken on a stick, grilled chicken salad, homemade macaroni and cheese and homemade collard greens. Price range from $8 to $13.

“It’s cooking you get from grandma’s house on a Sunday,” Sampier said.

The food truck will be open year-round and will offer seasonal items during the winter such as meatloaf and chicken and dumplings.

Blended Soul is opened 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays.

Sampier said the food truck will be open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 20, giving away hot ham and turkey meals to those in need.

The business has partnered with Appomattox for Equality, which will be holding a canned food drive on site.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.