For years, the Virginia Commonwealth Games have been held at Liberty University in Lynchburg and as the city continues to grow, other sporting event organizations are taking a closer look at the Hill City as a host for games in hopes of drawing thousands of spectators.

With the help of the city’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, sports facilities are able to pitch Lynchburg as the perfect place to hold some of these events.

Andrew Marks, sales manager with the Office of Economic Development & Tourism, works to promote Lynchburg as a destination for meetings, conferences, sporting events, group tours and consumer leisure travel. He added that sports bookings take up about half of his time in his role in the office.

Sporting events held here are city-wide, so even though they may be at one facility, such as Liberty University or University of Lynchburg, or use one of the Parks & Recreation facilities, Marks said they are benefiting the Hill City and driving direct spending.

“That's really why sports tourism is such a big thing. And after the pandemic, it was the first market to come back and it came back in full force,” he said.

Last year, the Professional Disc Golf Association announced it would bring its World Championships to both Lynchburg and Bedford County. The event will be the first PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championship held in Virginia.

Marjette Upshur, director of economic development and tourism for Lynchburg, said the city is proud to host the 2024 Professional Disc Golf World Championships, as it is projected to welcome more than 300 athletes from 15 different countries.

“We expect that this event will attract nearly 20,000 spectators throughout the course of the competition, generating direct business spending of $6.4 million in the city of Lynchburg,” she said. “Sports tourism is a critical economic driver and we are excited to be on the world stage to showcase the city of Lynchburg and drive spending in our hotels, attractions, restaurants and retailers.

The Virginia Commonwealth Games have been held at Liberty University since 2016 and has been a big economic driver for the month of July.

In 2022, the Atlantic Lacrosse Conference Championship was held at City Stadium in Lynchburg and will return this year, Marks said.

The event's organizers were looking for a home for its collegiate Division I and Division II championships and the teams span from University of West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, all the way down to Clemson and in between, he said. The Division II teams come from the North Carolina and South Carolina areas.

“So it was really smart because on the tourism side we want to drive that outside spending. And we're focused on bringing in people that are further than an hour away,” he said.

He said if people are coming from an hour away, and it's a two-day event, more than likely they're going to be staying in hotels, going out to eat and shopping.

“You're showcasing your location, which then feeds into people wanting to build their businesses here or bring businesses here. It all intertwines and flows together," Marks said.

Last September, the city for the first time hosted the Special Olympics North America Softball Invitational which brought in teams from Canada to Oklahoma.

Marks said they will be hosting that event again this year.

“We’re hoping this will become the home for that event,” he said.

Upshur said sports and sporting events are an important tourism strategy and an economic driver for the community.

“Lynchburg is an ideal location for attracting sporting events because we are centrally located within the state and easily accessible with a full-service airport, daily Amtrak service and is proximate to other major air hubs including Dulles, Reagan National, Richmond and Greensboro,” she said. “With our community facilities, along with the state-of-the-art athletic venues at our local colleges and universities, Lynchburg has proven we are a sports destination. We are excited about the future and attracting more sporting events into the city of Lynchburg."