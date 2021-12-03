STEM Center to open at Jubilee Family Development Center

The nonprofit has partnered with Liberty University for years, mainly with work-study students and education majors, but LU has recently donated $25,000, helping Jubilee reach its goal of $350,000 for the Center.

“The Jubilee Family Development Center has been making a major impact on youth and families in our community, and Liberty University is proud to remain a partner,” Liberty President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “We are excited to witness the next step they’re taking with the STEM Center and look forward to seeing what it will mean to the futures of so many young people and adults.”

The center will be located in an old warehouse Jubilee has renovated to add computers, machinery, two classrooms and an office.

Wilder said the STEM program has two components: one for the youth and another for adults.

“So when our kids grow and go, the next step that will be a STEM building, more so for adults,” he said. “So for the youth program, we’ll have things like the Robotics League, we have things like iRacing program, we’ve taken them to CVCC for tours of the mechatronics program so we'll do a variety of events for children in our STEM program to get them to exposure and bring in different businesses and leaders that are in that field.”