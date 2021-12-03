STEM Center to open at Jubilee Family Development Center

Jubilee Family Development Center will open a new STEM Center on Thursday that will offer youth and adult classes in a variety of subjects, including mechatronics, machine trade, culinary arts, graphics, construction, building trade, and medical and dental health.
Jubilee is partnering with several community organizations and local colleges — including Liberty University and Central Virginia Community College.
Sterling Wilder, executive director of the Jubilee Family Center, said the nonprofit launched its STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — program originally in 2004 but it wasn’t until 2019 that it began offering more programs and classes.
“STEM is where were we really want to focus on, because it's the next area for growth for our children in our community,” he said.
“Looking at the 24% poverty rate, what can we do to make a big impact of that?” he asked, referring to the city's poverty rate.
Wilder said local manufacturers such as Belvac Production Machinery and Delta Star are paying high wages and he wants today’s youth to build the foundation and skills to tap into those industries in the future.
Jubilee has worked for more than 20 years to provide educational and vocational programs to primarily low-income families. The center was founded in 1999 in response to the community’s overwhelming need for a program to help at-risk youth develop academic and social skills.
The nonprofit has partnered with Liberty University for years, mainly with work-study students and education majors, but LU has recently donated $25,000, helping Jubilee reach its goal of $350,000 for the Center.
“The Jubilee Family Development Center has been making a major impact on youth and families in our community, and Liberty University is proud to remain a partner,” Liberty President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “We are excited to witness the next step they’re taking with the STEM Center and look forward to seeing what it will mean to the futures of so many young people and adults.”
The center will be located in an old warehouse Jubilee has renovated to add computers, machinery, two classrooms and an office.
Wilder said the STEM program has two components: one for the youth and another for adults.
“So when our kids grow and go, the next step that will be a STEM building, more so for adults,” he said. “So for the youth program, we’ll have things like the Robotics League, we have things like iRacing program, we’ve taken them to CVCC for tours of the mechatronics program so we'll do a variety of events for children in our STEM program to get them to exposure and bring in different businesses and leaders that are in that field.”
Educating people from all backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is "crucial to ongoing innovation,” Shon Muldrow, Liberty’s executive vice president of inclusion, diversity and equity said in a news release.
“Problem-solving in these fields requires varied thinking from an expansive pool of talent. Liberty University’s partnership with Jubilee provides local minority students with educational access, ultimately supporting future STEM advancements that will benefit us all.”
Wilder hopes that one day there will be more success stories coming from those living in low-income areas who have taken the skills they learn through STEM and go on to achieve high-paying jobs.
“STEM is more important than ever right now, especially looking at the market right now, looking at the job openings that are out there right now, there are so many opportunities for people to get these high-paying jobs,” Wilder said.