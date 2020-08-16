Swissomation Virginia doing its part in making components for ventilators during COVID-19

A local manufacturing facility in Amherst County is doing its part to help increase the number of ventilators made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swissomation Virginia specializes in making high-precision parts using a CNC —short for "computer numerical control" — Swiss lathe machine, which makes precision parts for various industries.
With a Community Development Block Grant of $506,400 in hand from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the company was able to purchase additional machines to make a component that goes on to other companies that make ventilators.
Swissomation has used its more than 35 machines to make almost 240,000 various parts that went to partners Ventec Life Systems and General Motors, which make the ventilators.
Swissomation Virginia Co-owner Susan Schjonning runs the facility along with her husband, Jonathan, and father-in-law, Warren.
The family-owned business has more than 70 years of experience and is run out of a 36,000-square-foot facility in Amherst at 254 Industrial Park Dr.
According to the Schjonnings family, not many companies run the Swiss-type blade, which makes Swissomation a niche business.
The company, with 25 employees, makes parts smaller than an inch and a half in diameter for the sporting goods, dental, medical and defense industries. All parts have to be perfect to fit into the end product.
“There are so many different industries we service,” Susan Schjonning said. “It’s fun to see what comes through the doors. Sometimes we get some weird things.”
She said the company first began working with Ventec about five years ago when it was just beginning to make multi-use, ultra-portable ventilators.
Swissomation began by making prototypes of parts for Ventec so it could finalize its design, but when the coronavirus became more widespread in the nation, Ventec's growth exploded, she said, leading to the partnership in making ventilator components.
“Ventec’s demand skyrocketed overnight,” Jonathan Schjonning said. “So we had to tear down most of our machines in March to make room to set up machines to run for ventilator components. It was a really busy time for us. Our employees have been awesome and put in a ton of overtime.”
General Motors recently confirmed it will continue building critical-care ventilators at its Kokomo, Indiana plant, after the completion of its $489 million contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build 30,000 ventilators in collaboration with Ventec Life Systems, according to CNBC.
The companies are well on track to close the government contract for the ventilators by the end of this month. More than 20,000 devices have been designed and shipped so far.
Jonathan Schjonning said there were a lot of drastic changes during the first few months of the pandemic with shift changes and employees coming together as a team.
The family said they were proud of how people were able to pull together during such a stressful time.
All of the ventilator parts made at Swissomation will go into the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, Susan Schjonning said.
“It’s been kind of neat for us to be involved with that,” she said. “It’s nice to know what your parts are going into and know that they can help and serve people.”
Though the company has nearly met its expectation of making 240,000 parts, employees won’t stop fulfilling those orders.
Swissomation had originally paused many of its day-to-day jobs but has started to bring in a few more of those. It will continue to focus on the ventilator parts for the rest of the year.
“We’re going to keep on through the end of the year. We’re not sure what next year will bring,” Jonathan Schjonning said.
Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said ventilators are a critical, life-saving medical device that is in high demand during the pandemic.
"I knew that Swissomation, an outstanding micromachining business in Amherst County, had accepted a new contract for making ventilator parts," she said. "When I saw the DHCD COVID-19 Urgent Need CDBG grant announcement, I knew this funding could help increase their capacity to make more ventilator parts. The EDA quickly began working with Swissomation and DHCD on the grant request and Amherst County was the first locality to receive approval and funding through this grant. I’m very proud of the great work Swissomation is doing and thankful the EDA could help."
With pre-COVID-19 orders, oftentimes the Schjonnings wouldn’t know the end function of where their parts were going. In making the ventilator components, they said they have a clear understanding of the part they play.
“It’s all from God,” Susan Schjonning said. “We couldn’t have put ourselves in this position if we tried. I feel like we were put here because we have the expertise to do this. It feels rewarding and humbling to be able to contribute. One ventilator could save someone’s life.”
