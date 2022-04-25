Ten years ago, 'game-changer' Va. breweries bill set off beer boom

A regular Joe sipping an IPA at their local brewery might not recognize “Senate Bill 604,” but just about every craft brewer will know it by heart.

The 2012 bill allowed breweries to sell beer by the glass at their production facilities and operate taprooms as we know them today.

The legislation, which passed the House of Delegates and the Senate by wide margins and was signed by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell, set off a boom in new craft breweries.

It passed after a lobbying effort from what was then only about 11 members of the upstart Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. Now, there are close to 300 brewery members.

Emily Sanfratella, co-owner of Beale’s brewery in Bedford and Camp Trapezium in Amherst, said when that bill passed 10 years ago, it was a huge deal for craft beer and made it possible for breweries to operate taprooms.

“And now we think nothing of walking into a brewery just ordering a beer, but 10 years ago, you couldn’t do that,” she said.

Breweries could manufacture beer and sell it to a wholesaler, which would then sell it to a retailer, which would then sell it to the customer at a restaurant or bar.

But there was no outlet for a manufacturer to directly sell to a consumer.

“So that was a really catalytic piece of legislation, and it did open the door to breweries being able to function as we know them now, and I think Virginia has a really amazing craft beer scene,” she said.

However, the alcoholic beverage industry still is one of the most regulated in the country, Sanfratella said.

“So the system that we have in place today is really similar to the one that we had almost 100 years ago, where they created this structure that made it difficult for consumers to get alcohol easily,” she said.

She said there are still some antiquated laws which don’t serve much of a purpose.

Today, there is a three-tiered system, she said, so as a brewery, Beale’s and Trapezium manufacture the beer, but for example, the business also owns Winton Farm in Amherst, which has its own license from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority — what most people simply call the ABC — and can sell any beer or wine product — except those from Beale’s or Trapezium.

And the reason for that is that is because it has a related ownership stake, owning both the retail entity and the brewery, and those two things can never intersect as Virginia law stands today, she said.

“Even if you have a wholesaler — which is an unrelated party — and we sell Beale’s to a wholesaler, the wholesaler then turns around and sells it to a retailer at a markup. Winton cannot buy that beer, which is the law that I find really antiquated,” she said. “I don’t see how that protects the consumer. I don’t see how that helps Virginia manufacturers.”

Another example is if a restaurant is next door to a brewery and the restaurant wants to purchase the beer to sell, it has to first be sold to the wholesaler, who comes to pick it up and ship it to a warehouse, and the restaurant has to place an order through the wholesaler, which Sanfratella said has an increased price.

“That means that ultimately everyone’s paying more for the beer they’re drinking. And it’s not environmentally friendly hauling all this beer across Virginia,” she said.

Doug John, owner of Apocalypse Ale Works in Forest, remembers the 2012 Senate bill very well because it was the catalyst for him to apply for his license the next month and open the brewery in that same year.

“That was a game-changer because we had a facility that we knew could have a taproom, but we also did not want to serve food because of the taxes involved, and we knew how to make beer, but we didn’t want to involve ourselves in an industry we had no control or experience with,” he said.

Even though that law had changed, Bedford County did not have an ordinance stating John could own a brewery.

“I’ll never forget going downtown and actually applying for the legal name of the brewery, and they said you can open up a winery or cidery but you can’t open up a brewery,” he said. “So we were the first to get that ordinance changed.”

Because there are so many more breweries in the state and country, John said for those entering now, the focus has to be on creating an environment people want to come to as opposed to focusing on getting their beer on the grocery store shelves.

“It’s been a blessing to have so many choices, but also when it comes to distribution in Virginia, there are so many choices that people are preferring to go to their own local watering hole as opposed to having 500 different items in the grocery store,” he said. “So whereas we used to focus on having distribution be the crux of all of our sales and the taproom was kind of an afterthought, it has completely changed our way of doing business. So now we focus primarily on putting out new beers and for new bands to play in the taproom.”

As far as support from ABC, John has always had a positive relationship.

In 2017, when he wanted to introduce alcoholic seltzers to the taproom, John said ABC said no at first but after touring the facility and inspecting the process, it approved John’s request, which John said made Apocalypse the first brewery in the state to brew seltzer waters.

“So that’s been a huge increase in our sales,” he said. “Seltzer waters are always in the top five of what we sell. They also supported us through COVID with drinks to-go so, my experience with ABC has been very positive.”

Sanfratella said she is thankful for the great strides made by Senate Bill 604 but said there are still too many caps on what craft breweries can achieve in Virginia because of the current state of legislation, particularly around selling beer outside of the taproom.

“You have two different mindsets within Virginia craft beer, and one of them is, ‘Hey, we’ve made a lot of progress and let’s just keep going with what we have and hope for better,’ and then there’s another camp, which I would say we’re in, which is, ‘That’s great, but if the laws are 100 years old and they serve no purpose and we’re just now starting to make progress, there’s a lot more work to be done,’” she said.

Sanfratella thinks there will be some breweries that will start to push against that.

“We understand that the wholesale lobby is much better funded than we are, but consumers are ultimately on the side of craft beer,” she said. “No one’s like, ‘Here’s a list of my favorite distributors.’”

In light of this, Beale’s has been working on a beer series to draw attention to larger social issues and is working on some ideas related to these legislative restrictions in hopes of engaging the public and bringing awareness.

“I think it’s about making it fun and distilling it into a way that can resonate with them,” she said. “No one wants to hear about the inner workings or the internal arguments between a brewery and its wholesaler, but if you can explain the practical implications of it and the way that it can really hamstring the small business, I think those are things that people can understand. Ultimately, we’re all paying the price of more expensive beer because we have all these regulations that we have to follow that involves trucking beer hundreds of miles.”

Blue Mountain Brewery opened to the public in 2007 as the first brewery in Nelson County and the first brewery on Virginia 151. Owner Taylor Smack said he also had to go through the process to have the county add “brewery” as a by-right use of land zoned as Agricultural.

There was no Farm Brewery status and the ABC law at the time mandated the facility was either a production brewery where consumers could not drink beer onsite or it was a “brewpub,” which meant it was really a restaurant that happened to brew its own beer for onsite consumption.

“But without seeking to change existing ABC laws, Blue Mountain aspired to be both an onsite brewpub and distribute our beer throughout Virginia,” Smack said. “After all, to many sideways glances, we opened a brewery in a hayfield in a rural county with one stoplight and fewer than 14,000 residents.”

He wanted to sell beer onsite to proselytize the enjoyability of fresh craft beer, but knew he’d have to distribute. To do both, we knew the facility would have to be at least somewhat of a restaurant too.

“And wow did that explode,” he said. “Within eight years, we were a 650-seat restaurant brewery with a full-service menu.”

As distribution demand for Blue Mountain’s beer grew over the next four years, Smack even planned and opened a second, much larger production facility also in Nelson County in the south on U.S. 29.

“Prior to opening what became Blue Mountain Barrel House, the years-long stirrings of our statewide — and previously disorganized — group of independent craft brewers had come together as the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild and affiliated with the Virginia Manufacturers Association, and it changed the state of beer in Virginia,” he said.

As the original Blue Mountain prepares to celebrate its 15-year anniversary this year, and Barrel House celebrates its 10th anniversary, Smack said he can say as a native Virginian, he is pleased and proud of how far the state has come.

“The pandemic was challenging beyond measure, and the ABC’s willingness to modify laws that did not affect public safety in order to keep businesses above water was very appreciated,” he said.

Labor shortages, extreme rising costs of goods and labor pay as well as the shrinking presence of independent craft beer in chain retail stores are still a huge threat to Virginia breweries that seek to grow beyond just a neighborhood spot without selling to a national or international conglomerate, he said.

“Consolidation is rarely good for the consumer in the long run and it’s not what is best for the really amazing rise we’ve all experienced with local beer in Virginia,” he said.

