Terrapin Mountain Café opens in Boonsboro

In 2015, Hertzberg wanted to be a part of downtown and opened Café Bliss, a small coffee shop in the bottom of the Bank of the James on Main Street, which he modeled after his own living room.

“And it was a great success as far as meeting whatever the need was, but there's just not a lot of people downtown, not a lot of foot traffic, and you're just not going to have a really busy cafe in downtown Lynchburg; it's just not gonna happen," he said. “I think if I'd had more space for lounging around, it would have been.”

Hertzberg said after the city began its work on the Main Street Renewal Project replacing water lines, sidewalks, streets and sanitary sewers, and once COVID-19 hit the area, he decided not to sign a lease and instead find a new home for the cafe.

He was running both the cafe and the bakery in Boonsboro so it only made sense to find a spot nearby. Around the same time, he found out the owner of Pheasant’s Eye, which was formerly located next to the bakery, was retiring and would be closing the shop, opening up the perfect new location for Hertzberg’s cafe.

With a new location came a new name as well. Terrapin Mountain is located between Big Island and Sedalia and is one of Hertzberg’s favorite places.