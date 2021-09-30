Texas Inn holding 86-day food drive

Beginning Monday, Oct. 11, the Texas Inn will collect non-perishable food donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for the following 86 days.
“The term '86' is restaurant slang meaning an item is no longer available or sold out — and that’s exactly what we want to do with hunger in Lynchburg,” Owner Dave Saunders said in a news release. “We’ve been a proud member of our community for 86 years and we want to continue to give back to the city we’ve called home for so long. We're hoping everyone comes out and supports food-insecure families in Lynchburg by donating non-perishable items to our food drive.”
Non-perishable items include canned soups, canned veggies, cereal, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, boxed mac and cheese, pasta, rice, canned tuna and chicken, paper products, baby food, formula, diapers, soap, feminine products, and toothbrushes.
Items in glass containers should be avoided. Donation boxes will be placed at both Texas Inn locations, in Cornerstone and in downtown Lynchburg.
These items will be collected for food-insecure families and be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Jan. 5.
“We’re happy to partner with the Texas Inn to make an active and hands-on contribution to ending hunger in Lynchburg," Colleen Berger, volunteer and food drive coordinator at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said in the release. "This drive will positively affect the children, seniors, and families at risk of hunger in our community, especially over the holiday season when our need is even greater."