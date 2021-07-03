The area's housing affordability, availability crisis puts stress on low income individuals, housing affiliates

Prices have gone up across the board post-COVID — gas, food and housing.
With more families moving from big cities to places like the Hill City who are willing to pay big bucks, Lynchburg's low-income residents are finding fewer options to meet their means.
Wendy Witt, board member with the Lynchburg Association and Realtors and owner of the Wendy Witt Group with eXp Realty, said she can point to some factors of what’s causing the changes, but much of it is speculation.
“Some of it is still a complete mystery,” she said. “We obviously felt like a lot of it was COVID-driven, with us being a more rural area and lots of people were leaving the bigger cities like D.C. and New York and coming to towns they felt more comfortable in and were obviously more affordable.”
Those droves of people create a supply-and-demand situation, she said, as there are plenty of people who live here who don’t necessarily want to sell or make the move for a bigger job.
“But people can sell in D.C. and have a lot of equity and just come here and pay cash and not worry about what jobs are here when it’s very affordable,” she said. “So, of course, that is driving up all of the prices.”
She added that people are not only struggling to find homes to buy but also to rent as rental prices have increased 10% and 30% from a year ago.
“And people moving into the area are willing to pay that, and if people are willing to pay that, then landlords are going to charge it,” she said.
Witt has seen homes hit the market that should be listed at about $130,000 but instead are going for $199,000 — and they sell because of the high demand.
Interest rates also are incredibly low right now, giving more power to buyers.
Witt says she thinks this will slow down at some point, though, and she already is seeing it for homes that would have received multiple offers a few months ago.
“Now houses are on the market a week or two before we get the contract,” she said. “So it’s starting to simmer down just a bit. And I think that’s going to be a good thing.”
One of the things Witt has done this year that she’s never done in her career is trying to talk people out of buying right now.
“I've just straight up said to people like, ‘Look, if you can stay with family members, or hold on until at least the fall or the beginning of next year and see where prices are instead of possibly being underwater in the next year or two, it’s just not the best time for first-time homebuyers or investment properties,’” she said.
Donna Vincent, executive director for Habitat for Humanity, said even though there are new additional costs this year due to an increase in building supplies — such as lumber, which went up 400% in the past year — the organization decided last week to move forward with building affordable homes in the community.
“The price of lumber is out of just beyond our imagination," she said. “Our most recent estimate for a one-story Habitat home, which is about 1,100 square-feet, the increase in cost just for the lumber package is $18,000.”
Pre-pandemic, the organization could buy a pre-cut two-by-four for framing walls for $3 or $4, but that price has risen to $12, Vincent said. Plywood was between $8 and $9 per sheet but a few weeks ago it hit $50.
“This is a struggle across Habitats across the nation,” she said. “Some are proceeding and using their cash reserves to absorb the additional costs and some are pausing and just hoping prices are going to come down.”
One solution is to go to vendors that Habitat uses and ask them to set aside a supply for them at a certain price. Vincent said some affiliates are finding cooperation from larger retail stores for that.
“We have not gone that route yet, but we are getting ready to,” she said.
There is affordable housing in Lynchburg, she said, but what happens is people of modest means are not living in some of the places that are affordable.
“People who have greater means and could afford to live in the higher-end rental property or home, they're buying properties that lower income families could occupy,” she said. “And that creates the shortage.”
Mary Mayrose, executive director of the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said the rental market in Lynchburg swings between very few units available that are affordable and several new multi-family developments that have been constructed in the last five years.
“So the availability for market-rate units seem to be pretty open, but you have to have an income of significance, probably 150% of [the area's median income] to afford many of those units. And it's probably the same kind of measure when it comes to homeownership as well,” she said.
She said there is a long waiting list — more than 250 families — for public housing units and nearly 1,200 families on the waiting list for Section 8 housing vouchers.
“There is a great need and there is no silver bullet to solving this problem,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of community resources, lot of our resources and a lot of federal resources to solve this problem.”
According to Virginia Housing Development Authority, the median income in Lynchburg in 2021 is $72,400.
LRHA, along with Rush Homes, Miriam’s House and some other groups have created a housing collaborative to come up with initiatives to work with city officials on either providing more access to affordable housing, providing more subsidy or figuring out ways to develop new affordable housing to address the needs of the community.
“Housing is the first step,” Mayrose said. “If a family doesn't have housing, so many other things in the family break down. Children are unable to go to school, everybody gets sick, nobody's getting the right amount of food. So in my opinion is, we have to shelter all families. We've got to get housing for people. Families need it. And this is not just families of four or six, this is seniors, this is disabled individuals in our community. We've got to take care of our families and then our community begins to thrive and grow.”