The area's housing affordability, availability crisis puts stress on low income individuals, housing affiliates

“And people moving into the area are willing to pay that, and if people are willing to pay that, then landlords are going to charge it,” she said.

Witt has seen homes hit the market that should be listed at about $130,000 but instead are going for $199,000 — and they sell because of the high demand.

Interest rates also are incredibly low right now, giving more power to buyers.

Witt says she thinks this will slow down at some point, though, and she already is seeing it for homes that would have received multiple offers a few months ago.

“Now houses are on the market a week or two before we get the contract,” she said. “So it’s starting to simmer down just a bit. And I think that’s going to be a good thing.”

One of the things Witt has done this year that she’s never done in her career is trying to talk people out of buying right now.

“I've just straight up said to people like, ‘Look, if you can stay with family members, or hold on until at least the fall or the beginning of next year and see where prices are instead of possibly being underwater in the next year or two, it’s just not the best time for first-time homebuyers or investment properties,’” she said.