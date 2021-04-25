The struggle to hire is real: Lynchburg-area businesses seeking more employees but coming up short as COVID restrictions lighten

The Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main St. was forced to cut about 25% of its payroll last summer as part of a massive expense reduction to get through the year. Now it’s in the process of hiring for those positions that require public engagement as summer concert series and education programming ramps back up.

Geoff Kershner, executive director at the Academy, said he has received many applications for an open graphic designer position, along with a few others, and he speculates people are enticed to work at the center because of its unique venue and exciting programming.

“Especially for the front-of-house positions, I think because of the uniqueness of the hours that are kind of flexible and different, I'm not hearing that we're having those issues or problems,” he said.

A new job the Academy is hiring for due to COVID-19 is for its new mobile arts unit launching this year. The unit is a converted school bus that will go into the community to provide art instruction.

“It was kind of in the works pre-COVID, but we really committed to it because it’s something we know now has a future,” he said. “Because it’s a mobile unit we can do things outside and we’re not restricted by the enclosures on our campus. And that program is a bit of a product of the moment.”