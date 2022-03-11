Three Notch'd Brewing Company buys former Wild Wolf site in Nelson County

Charlottesville-based Three Notch'd Brewing Company announced in a news release Thursday it has acquired the former Wild Wolf Brewing Company site in Nelson County.

"Sitting on 13 acres at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this picturesque property gives Three Notch'd Brewing a major outpost in an area known for beer tourism, further deepening the brand's connection to their home state of Virginia," the company said in the release.

Three Notch'd Brewing will invest "heavily" in renovations at the location at 2461 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford, including connecting to public water treatment facilities.

"In addition to creating beautiful beers, the team will use this facility to expand the brand’s new line of [non-alcoholic] beverages, officially launch the Three Notch’d Distilling Company, and give room for Ready-to-Drink cocktail experimentation," the news release states.

The company hopes to open the new site this fall.

Wild Wolf Brewing Company, founded in 2010 by Mary Wolf and her son, Danny, closed Jan. 30.

Three Notch'd Brewing Company, founded in 2013, runs five other locations in Virginia: in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach.