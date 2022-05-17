Timberlake La Carreta owner ordered to pay employees back pay

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $198,000 for 19 workers denied overtime pay by the Timberlake Road La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, according to a news release.

According to the Labor Department news release, a company identified as Jalisco Inc. owns the restaurant at 8210 Timberlake Road. The company was found by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division to have violated the overtime and record-keeping requirements of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

The release stated the owner was paying employees straight-time wages instead of overtime for hours in excess of 40 hours in a work week and failed to maintain accurate records of employees’ work hours.

The company will pay $99,480 in back pay and an additional $99,480 in liquidated damages, totaling $198,961, according to the release sent Monday.

The restaurant's management was unavailable for comment Tuesday.

“Restaurant employees are essential workers, and employers must pay them all their rightful wages to enable them to provide for their families and themselves,” Roberto Melendez, Wage and Hour Division District Director in Richmond, said in the release.

“Unfortunately, shortchanging employees’ wages is not uncommon in the restaurant industry. Employers can avoid costly violations by knowing and complying with the Fair Labor Standards Act. To help prevent future violations, the Wage and Hour Division encourages employer and workers to contact us with their questions and concerns.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.