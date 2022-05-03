Timberlake Station renovations complete, new gym opens

After almost two years of work, renovations to Timberlake Station are complete, with some old tenants continuing business and some new ones opening this week and beyond.

Renovations on the façade of the center began in 2020 when crews demolished the front of one of the four buildings on the circa-1965 property.

The Timberlake Station Group LP purchased the property at 7701 Timberlake Road — which includes four buildings — for $3.7 million in early 2020.

Timberlake Station sits on about 9 acres and includes businesses such as Papa John’s Pizza, Tropical Smoothie Café, Central VA Flooring, Harbor Freight, Westside Deli and Family Dollar. The development once was home to Winn-Dixie and, more recently, the Sears Hometown Store.

Joseph Huang, partner with the Timberlake Station Group, said the center had been previously neglected.

“But the fact that we've been able to come in and work with these businesses that want to thrive in this location, we're just grateful that we were able to bring this renovation here and work out these leases that would help these businesses flourish for the years to come,” he said.

Probably the most anticipated has been the completion of the new gym, Workout Anytime, which opened Monday.

E.J. Williams, CEO of Workout Anytime, said the opening was delayed due to scheduling for the interior build, but he is relieved to start welcoming in new members.

He chose the location after completing a market report, which looked at demographics and profitability in the area and decided Timberlake Station would be the best fit.

Williams and business partner Jerry Pugh operate 15 Workout Anytimes across five states, but this will be the first for the Hill City.

“A member actually came up and said the renovations on the façade has really brought up this side of town and has scaled it up and it's matching the rest of the new builds around here,” he said.

Huang said renovations began on the property closest to the Timberlake Kroger and have since completed the façade of Central VA Flooring, Harbor Freight and Workout Anytime.

“This is our phase two for the renovation on this building,” he said. “I think the next thing we'll probably work on is maybe the parking lot. We've done a lot of renovation on modernizing the LED lighting.”

He said the work completed is a tremendous accomplishment for the owners, especially having to work through the pandemic and supply-chain issues.

“We're very, very happy that this actually finally come through, because it did take us two years,” he said.

Other new tenants opening in the center soon are King Smoke vape shop and Shentel, which will use office space.

Huang said he feels grateful the group has been able to execute its business plan and kept its promises to the city to complete the renovations and improve the look of the center.

“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of capital and the talents of the construction crews, architect and general contractors to get us to this point so we couldn't be any happier than we are today to not just add value but bring this very modern look to the entire community,” he said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.