Trees of Hope auction back at the Pearson Cancer Center after two years

After a two-year hiatus, the Trees of Hope are back for in-person viewing at the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center on Thomson Drive.

Trees of Hope is a charity event that raises money for the cancer center through the donation of Christmas trees and wreaths. The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic; it was held virtually in 2021.

Molleigh Creammer, oncology community operations manager for the Pearson Cancer Center, said Trees of Hope has been put on by Centra for several years and its mission is to raise funds for Centra’s Cancer Fund.

She said the fund allows the center to assist patients with any emergent needs they may have in Lynchburg.

“And it’s just a great way to celebrate the holidays and bring joy and happiness to our patients while they’re here receiving treatment,” she said.

This year, community members and businesses donated a total of 81 items, including 38 trees that have been decorated and are located on the first two floors of the center.

She said many items are by those who have donated and decorated for years and are family members of patients.

Linda Noble, a Rustburg resident, has decorated a tree for five years for her brother, Thomas, who has chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL.

“I like for he and the other cancer patients to see a little bit of joy when they come over here for their treatments,” Noble said, adding her brother comes to the center ever four weeks for treatment.

“I want him to know that he has the family support behind him and this tree is kind of like a family. It’s a family project in honor of him and he knows that we come over here and decorate the tree and he always comes over here looking for it when he comes for his treatments.”

Noble said she and her niece, Angela McFadden, want to help bring a smile to patients and to help give them a sense of normalcy over the holidays.

“We want to make them feel special and we want them to know they’re cared about and they’re loved and they’re remembered, especially at this time of year,” Noble said.

Visiting Angels, an organization that helps seniors stay at home and provides them with personal care services, has donated two trees this year in honor of the staff and nurses who provide care for patients at the center.

“We love the Trees of Hope and participate every year,” said Marilyn Norfield, financial manager of Visiting Angels. “We did a personal tree and one from Visiting Angels. We are happy to donate so that others can be helped by the funds raised.”

Norfield’s husband, Derek, has been undergoing chemotherapy for almost three years.

“The staff at Pearson are the very best. They are all so compassionate and helpful. They have made a big impact on our lives,” she said. “Participating in the Trees of Hope auction for the last several years has become a tradition for our family and business. We appreciate what the Centra Foundation does for our community and are proud supporters of this event and the work of the foundation. With my husband receiving treatments at the Pearson Center for the last three years, it is even more special that we have the opportunity to give back and show our support of the wonderful staff there.”

The Trees of Hope auction begins Nov. 23 and run through Dec. 15. All bidding will be online. When people come into the center, they will receive a flyer about the trees with a QR code they can scan and will be able to bid on not only trees but centerpieces and wreaths.

Creammer said Centra starts promoting the event and asking for donations in September.

“People can donate them in honor or in memory of a loved one and they can do whatever design that they would like,” she said.

Creammer, who loves Christmas, said it’s a beautiful time of the year at the center for both staff and patients.

“Patients might not be able to afford decorations or they might not have the energy to put things up at their own homes, so they come in and observe everything going on and just say how beautiful it is and how thankful that they are able to come here and just see everything,” she said. “Their family members can also come in as well as the public to view the trees and just walk through, and it puts everyone in the mood for Christmas.”