Turning a house into a home: Nonprofit renovating Altavista property to raise money for kids with cancer

What does a highly motivated nonprofit that helps kids with cancer do when fundraising efforts dry up during COVID-19?
Flip a long-vacated house, of course.
“The Claire House” is located at 1008 7th St. in Altavista. The goal is that, once complete, the house will sell and the profits can go toward the quality of life for children with cancer.
The house could have been condemned, said Jordan Parker, co-founder of the Claire Parker Foundation, and had been sitting vacant for a decade. Earlier this summer the foundation acquired the house from Crosspoint Church located on the same block of the street. Parker said the foundation has an agreement with the church to pay for a portion of the property once the house is sold.
“We’re very passionate about Altavista so we love the town,” Parker said. “And there are a lot of blighted properties in the town and so we thought well what better way to do it.”
Parker hopes, once the house is put on the market early next year, it will bring in at least $60,000 to the foundation.
The Claire Parker Foundation is an Altavista-based pediatric cancer nonprofit that focuses specifically on the Virginia and North Carolina region. Parker said the nonprofit is different from others in that it doesn’t do anything with research but instead works to improve the children’s quality of life.
The foundation offers programs within the eight network hospitals with which it partners in North Carolina and Virginia, works with social workers and child life specialists as well as fosters close relationships with the children and their families from beginning of treatment until the end of treatment or end of life. It also has an extensive grief program that works with families if their child passes away.
Along with several other programs provided to children receiving treatment in the hospitals, Connie Parker said the foundation’s flagship program is its care box program, which is provided to families as soon as a child is diagnosed. The box contains toiletry items, a $100 Visa gift card, a journal, a bag, a stuffed animal and a pillowcase.
“The whole thing is so they know someone has been where they are, they know you’re not alone,” Connie Parker, co-founder of the foundation said. “And they just get a sense of security and support.”
The Parkers know better than anyone the journey these parents are about to embark on because their own daughter, Claire, was diagnosed with infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She died in 2014, 10 months after her diagnosis, at just one and a half years old.
“We’ve lost a child so, it’s not like we’re saying, ‘Oh it will be OK,’ when our child is still with us. Our child is not. Our child is with the Lord. So we’ve been there and we’re living proof that there is hope after and life can continue and joy can return,” Connie Parker said.
Jordan Parker said the house project was one that he and his wife presented to the board about a year ago, but when COVID-19 hit, Parker felt it was time to start work on the house to help bring in extra money that was no longer coming in.
“It was one of those things where it was not an exact COVID response but it was a necessary response at the time how God laid it out because we had this in our mind way before COVID and then COVID hit and a lot of our fundraising dried up,” he said.
These fundraisers included 5k runs, events in schools, a gala and a dodgeball tournament, all which had to be canceled or were held virtually.
“We had to pivot,” Connie Parker said.
When complete, the 800-square-foot house will have brand new quartz countertops, cabinets, electrical wiring, a heat pump and top-of-the-line floors, Parker said.
“It’s going to be the very best two-bedroom house you can get on the market,” he said.
The project has a committee made up of a plumber, an excavation expert, a Realtor, a contractor and two framers.
Ken Williams, a local plumber, is serving on the committee for the renovation of the house and said he felt it was a worthy cause to be involved with and wanted to donate his skills.
“It’s helping childhood cancer, and my wife had breast cancer, so I wanted to help because of the way people helped us when we were going through that,” he said. “It’s a way to give back.”
Local businesses including Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical, Blair Construction, JW Squire Co. and Sweet Peas Lighting & Décor have each donated services free of charge to the house. Parker said without the help from these professionals, the project would have cost up to $70,000.
Parker already has an eye on another property in the town he wants to start on after this one is finished.
“This could turn into a whole other arm of the foundation. I don’t know what God’s leading us to with it, but we really enjoy it; we’ve got energy behind this project like we’ve never had before,” he said.
