Turning a house into a home: Nonprofit renovating Altavista property to raise money for kids with cancer

The foundation offers programs within the eight network hospitals with which it partners in North Carolina and Virginia, works with social workers and child life specialists as well as fosters close relationships with the children and their families from beginning of treatment until the end of treatment or end of life. It also has an extensive grief program that works with families if their child passes away.

Along with several other programs provided to children receiving treatment in the hospitals, Connie Parker said the foundation’s flagship program is its care box program, which is provided to families as soon as a child is diagnosed. The box contains toiletry items, a $100 Visa gift card, a journal, a bag, a stuffed animal and a pillowcase.

“The whole thing is so they know someone has been where they are, they know you’re not alone,” Connie Parker, co-founder of the foundation said. “And they just get a sense of security and support.”

The Parkers know better than anyone the journey these parents are about to embark on because their own daughter, Claire, was diagnosed with infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She died in 2014, 10 months after her diagnosis, at just one and a half years old.

