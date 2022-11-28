Two area organizations team up to launch Giving Tuesday to help nonprofits

SHARE Greater Lynchburg and The United Way of Central Virginia have partnered up this year to make an impact for Giving Tuesday, held on Nov. 29.

This is the 10th year of Giving Tuesday — a global campaign to spread generosity across the world and inspire new people to engage in giving.

Megan Huffman with SHARE Greater Lynchburg said this year they wanted to highlight the givers of the community and asked nonprofits and leaders to nominate those people.

“So anybody who's amazing at giving in our community and we really want to emphasize it’s not just cash donations, but through your time serving on boards or committees or volunteering at the organization or being a mentor,” she said. “There's so many ways to give back to the community.”

The organizations gave “Give Good” hats to all those ambassadors who were nominated.

“We're just asking people to take a picture of themselves in these hats, go on social media and talk about why they give, why is it important to our community to give back, and we just want to celebrate the people who are doing so much good,” Huffman said.

Events for Giving Tuesday will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission Thrift at 2303 Bedford Ave. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Water Dog at 1016 Jefferson St.

Dave Henderson, owner of The Water Dog, said he gives back to his community because he wants to see it grow and flourish.

“I know that organizations can’t do it by themselves and so they need help,” he said. “If I can offer a little bit of my time and my resources then I’m going to do that.”

Samantha Citty, executive vice president for the Junior League of Lynchburg, said when she and her family moved back to the city four years ago, she wanted to give back to the community because its people are so giving and supportive of each other.

“So I want to find ways to give my time but also hope to give what I can give, monetarily speaking. So I joined the Junior League of Lynchburg in 2019 which has opened up doors for me to serve at the YWCA, and Beacon of Hope,” she said. “We also give to Miriam’s House because they address homelessness with a long-term solution and so just seeing the impact. We don’t really give a lot, maybe one percent of our budget, but just seeing that impact of maybe ten dollars a month.”

Rox Cruz, with United Way of Central Virginia, said organizations such as UWCV and SHARE raise money to help nonprofits and don’t necessarily need the funding for themselves.

“And so our Giving Tuesday effort together is not to raise money for us, our Giving Tuesday effort together is to just bring more awareness to people of ways that they can give and ways that they can plug in,” she said.

She said the organizations wanted to make it apparent that “Giving Good” isn't just giving financially, “Giving Good” is an act of kindness every day or getting plugged in on a board or as a volunteer for a nonprofit.

“Just because you can't donate or like give to a nonprofit financially doesn't mean that you can't help or you can't 'Give Good,'” she said. “Especially post-COVID when a lot of people who have struggled financially who have never struggled financially before are wanting to give back to the community, it's really important that they understand they can still do that. It does not have to be a financial donation for it to still be worthwhile and valuable to the people that you're helping or the nonprofit that you're teaming up with.”

There are more than 150 organizations and nonprofits under the SHARE umbrella, offering between 125 and 150 volunteer opportunities.

“The greater Lynchburg area is an incredibly giving community and we thrive because of those who give, and the nonprofits that hold up so much of the fabric of who we are and they are run mostly by volunteers so it's not a few individuals, it's thousands of individuals engaging and giving of their time and their funding to hold up hundreds of nonprofit organizations,” Huffman said.