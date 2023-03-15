Ulta Beauty, a beauty salon chain store, will open in July or August this year at River Ridge mall.
Craig Pettitt, vice president of real estate for Liberty University, which owns the mall, said the store is under construction now.
Ulta carries both high-end and low-end cosmetics, fragrances, nail products, bath and body products, beauty tools and hair care products.
— Rachael Smith
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today