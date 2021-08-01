Under new ownership, Lynchburg's iconic Farm Basket plans changes — but not too many

The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
The Lynchburg landmark was sold to Alex and Sackett Wood, who plan to keep customer favorites like the pimento cheese, cheese straws and free gift wrapping, but will close the store for the month of August to make way for interior and exterior renovations.
The store closed Friday and will reopen Sept. 1.
The Woods purchased the property from Rie and Eddie Godsey and their dining and catering company, Meriwether Godsey.
The Farm Basket's history began in 1965, when Perkins Flippen bought two parcels of property on Langhorne Road and opened an apple stand and pie shop. Later, the business expanded to offer homemade and local food products, gifts, and a lunch counter.
Over the years, other businesses and shops occupied spaces on the property, including Virginia Handcrafts, The Flower Pot, The Hen House, The Knitting Shop, and a real estate & marketing firm.
Alex Wood is an interior decorator and has always wanted to open her own shop.
“It was something I’ve always dreamt of doing, and when this came up I said, ‘OK this totally makes sense,’” she said. “I grew up in Lynchburg, I grew up with the Farm Basket as a farm stand and gift shop. And it was where we pulled in to get corn and peaches and so when I remember people who worked there, I just I have very fond feelings and we really wanted to keep it going in the same vein.”
There will be some changes, but the business will remain as people know it as a gift shop and café.
“We definitely have some big shoes to fill,” she said. “The Godseys are pros and Kerry has done a fabulous job.”
General Manager Kerry Giles had worked at the Farm Basket for 14 years before retiring last Friday and said the change of ownership was an opportunity for her to do so.
“It’s something that I have planned for the last few years, and was holding out until this change happened,” she said.
She is most excited that the story of the Farm Basket will continue to be written.
“I'm excited for the community, and that their beloved favorites will hold their signature status,” she said. “There are so many products out there that have been there since the 1960s with the Flippin family that people love and they still come for and that won't change, which is a good thing.”
She said working with Rie Godsey has meant a lot to her over the years and has been an important part of her life.
Wood said there will be some changes in inventory but the shop will continue to offer gifts, bridal registries, fine china and home décor.
Michele Stinnett, who has been a customer of the Farm Basket since the 1970s, said she would definitely like to see the café, kitchen supply and greeting cards to stay the same. She especially would like the chicken salad to stay.
“The Vera Bradley stuff can go — Farm Basket used to have the very best pottery selection in town. Now you can't hardly find any pottery anywhere! Good luck to the new owners,” she said.
Jennifer Overstreet said she loves the variety of local offerings in the gourmet foods section.
"The boxed lunches are my favorite. I hope they continue to offer them, especially their amazing chicken salad," she said.
One of the biggest changes comes in the form of furniture. Sackett Wood, who works for Moore & Giles, a leather goods company, will bring in some pieces of furniture, bags and accessories in the front retail space.
Alex Wood said it will become a showroom for people who come from out of town to sit in the furniture that they're purchasing from a catalog or online, which she said Moore & Giles has had a demand for.
“This is kind of a perfect little spot that they can stage furniture and then we'll sell the bags and accessories so that's just a little part of the business but that is a big change,” she said. “People have grown up with the Farm Basket. It’s a great place to stop in for lunch and gifts and there’s some concern about the changes and whether they can still get their favorite things.”
The café will continue to make and sell its traditional, well-known sandwiches, but a new coffee bar will be installed.
“We will be introducing some new salads, sides and maybe a few new sandwiches,” Wood said. “We will really work off what they have, because it's working.”
Chef Sharon Lindstorm will stay on staff but a new café manager, Melanie Ellis, has been hired.
Wood added most of the current staff, who call themselves the “Farm Basket Family” will remain on board as well.
In the near future, a local farm will take up a place at the gazebo in the parking lot, which traditionally was used as a small farm stand. The gazebo will begin selling fresh produce just as it once had before.
Giles said she is happy for Wood and her vision for the shop and café and has shared her experiences of what has worked well in the past for the business.
“I'm really proud to have been part of such a wonderful thing,” Giles said. “It's a landmark; it's an icon. And I'm very honored that I had the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people and spend time with wonderful customers and work hard to be our very best.”