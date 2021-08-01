Under new ownership, Lynchburg's iconic Farm Basket plans changes — but not too many

There will be some changes, but the business will remain as people know it as a gift shop and café.

“We definitely have some big shoes to fill,” she said. “The Godseys are pros and Kerry has done a fabulous job.”

General Manager Kerry Giles had worked at the Farm Basket for 14 years before retiring last Friday and said the change of ownership was an opportunity for her to do so.

“It’s something that I have planned for the last few years, and was holding out until this change happened,” she said.

She is most excited that the story of the Farm Basket will continue to be written.

“I'm excited for the community, and that their beloved favorites will hold their signature status,” she said. “There are so many products out there that have been there since the 1960s with the Flippin family that people love and they still come for and that won't change, which is a good thing.”

She said working with Rie Godsey has meant a lot to her over the years and has been an important part of her life.

Wood said there will be some changes in inventory but the shop will continue to offer gifts, bridal registries, fine china and home décor.