Virginian Hotel earns Hilton's highest award

The Virginian Hotel, at 712 Church St. in downtown Lynchburg, has been awarded the prestigious Connie Award by the Curio Collection by Hilton brand.

The Connie Award is the highest hotel award for all brands across Hilton and marks the "best of the best" for each brand within Hilton Worldwide, Dennis Marcinik, the Virginian Hotel general manager said.

The winners of the Connie Award are selected based on a combined ranking for overall experience and overall service in addition to quality assurance audits measuring cleanliness, condition and brand standards and quality of the hotel’s accommodations.

There are more than 70 Hilton Curio hotels worldwide, and The Virginian Hotel scored the highest in all categories from a guest satisfaction standpoint.

Marcinik said the award is the “Oscar of the hotel industry.”

“When you look at where those 78 hotels are, everywhere from Lynchburg to London and beyond, it truly puts Lynchburg on the map,” he said. “And when you have a medium-sized market like we do, it helps us to become more of a regional destination.”

Anna Bentson, assistant director of the city's economic development and tourism department, said this international award for the Virginian Hotel will recognize Lynchburg as a destination.

"The Virginian Hotel is an important partner to attract weekend stays, supporting visitors to our local colleges & universities and hosting meetings, conferences and special events," she said.

She said the impact of tourism on the local economy is incredibly important, supporting more than 3,200 jobs and $18.9 million in state & local revenues in 2020.

"This type of recognition can also have a ripple effect — when you build a place that people want to visit, you build a place where talent is drawn to work, where businesses want to invest and where people want to live," she said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.