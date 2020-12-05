Virtual presentation about Smith Mountain Lake water levels to be held

A virtual presentation for the Smith Mountain Lake community about recent high water levels will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Software restrictions limit the meeting to 300 participants; registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may sign up at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqc-6hpzotHNzSU_Hl4ybdxhlUdbDYWdA7
The event will be recorded and made publicly available.
Smith Mountain Lake measures 795 feet at normal full pond. Water levels rose above that mark several times this year. Representatives from Appalachian Power, which operates the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility and controls the water level, will discuss the process for lowering the lake's level and improvements in communication with property owners.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Smith Mountain Lake Association. Questions from community members can be submitted to info@visitsmithmountainlake.com by Thursday, Dec. 10.
