Wandering Donut selling food truck business

The beloved doughnut truck the Wandering Donut is for sale.

The owners moved from Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Virginia 12 years ago and ended up in Lynchburg in 2015 because they had three kids going to Liberty University, but now they're moving back to Lancaster where their children, grandchildren and extended family live.

Co-owner Sallie Fisher said they started the business to be close to their kids and to give them some work while in school.

"This business has done more than we ever expected it to — we feel really blessed," she said. "We are thankful for our Lynchburg following for making this a success for us. We have made lots of friends, we know lots of them by name and will miss seeing them each week."

The Fishers have added another trailer, The Wandering Donut 2, which is independently owned. That trailer uses the same recipes, so the doughnuts are all the same in both locations.

The original trailer is for sale, Fisher said, so the owners are looking for someone to take it over to do exactly what they do. Both locations will remain the same, she said.

"We have a potential buyer that we are working with, so hopefully it can be in the new owner's hands soon," Fisher said.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.