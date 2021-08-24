Warner, Valentine talk infrastructure, see new electric school bus in Lynchburg visit

“That’s crazy,” he said Tuesday. “I don't care whether you're Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, independent or vegetarian. That is not a good business plan for our country. For 50 years, presidents of both parties and Congress have talked about it and not done squat.”

He said the plan isn’t perfect and he has never signed a bill as governor or senator that was perfect, but having 69 senators agree on it was a “big frickin' deal.”

“Now I hope it gets through the House as quickly as possible so that we can get it to the President to sign and start implementing these changes so we can keep Virginia competitive and to make sure we make that switch on mobility,” he said. A House vote on the bill is set for next month.

Warner said the bill would put more than 25 million Americans back to work, would improve the efficiency of the economy in unprecedented ways, would put $110 billion into roads and bridges in Virginia where there are currently 700 bridges that are deficient, and would put $65 billion into broadband, so that every Virginian could get high-speed, affordable internet access.