Warner, Valentine talk infrastructure, see new electric school bus in Lynchburg visit

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine spoke Tuesday to a group of business and community leaders about the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill the Senate recently passed and viewed a new electric school bus at Evington-based Sonny Merryman.
Floyd Merryman, executive chairman at Sonny Merryman, told the group of business and community leaders — which included Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell County; Lynchburg Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan; and Bert Dodson, Lynchburg representative for the Commonwealth Transportation Board — that his father, Sonny, was looking down from heaven Tuesday “smiling ear to ear.”
“My dad would also always respond to the question, 'What do you do for a living?' And his response would be, ‘My job is to turn yellow to green.’ The conversion to electric school buses is the most consequential and transformational development in people transportation in my lifetime and while this technology is in its infancy, I think we can all agree, is the future of human mobility and global sustainability,” Merryman said.
Dominion Energy selected Sonny Merryman and High Point, North Carolina-based Thomas Built Buses to provide 50 electric school buses — named Jouley — and charging infrastructure. The buses are manufactured by Thomas Built and are powered by Proterra batteries. Sonny Merryman is the exclusive Virginia dealer and service provider for the Jouley electric school buses.
Two of those buses were on display at Sonny Merryman on Tuesday, on loan from Louisa County and Pittsylvania County public schools.
Electric school busses offer zero emissions, cleaner air, enhanced safety, lower cost and less maintenance, Merryman said.
Under the Dominion Energy Electric School Bus Program, school districts pay the same as they would for a diesel model and Dominion offsets the additional costs of each electric school bus.
“Jouley school bus is the first production-ready, commercial electric vehicle currently being produced by the company and has many more vehicles in the pipeline across all product platforms,” Merryman said.
Valentine said Sonny Merryman has a reputation for innovation and integrity, not just here in Virginia but across the country.
She said the rollout of the 50 electric buses to Virginia school systems is the largest such initiative to take place in the country.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam and Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matt Strickler announced they would use $10.5 million from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust — created after a 2016 settlement with VW over claims the car maker cheated on federal emissions tests — for the rollout of electric and propane school buses, Valentine said.
“What is taking place with electric school buses, it's transforming our world for our children and for all of us,” Valentine said. “In order to create the future that we're all looking forward to be at zero net emissions by 2045, it's going to take all of us.”
She said the bipartisan infrastructure plan in Washington is a game changer.
On Aug. 10, the U.S. Senate passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. From that plan would come $7.5 million for electric charging stations, $2.5 billion for school buses and $106 million in Virginia for the expansion of the electric vehicle network, she said.
“These are transformational investments that we all need, and then to achieve this, it takes all of us, it takes companies like Sonny Merryman, leaders like Dominion and all of you here, and it takes a leader like Mark Warner in Washington D.C., a gentleman who has been known for bipartisan leadership and has a record of getting things done in Washington and really across this country,” she said. “But certainly, someone who is really committed to leading and negotiating this $1.2 trillion infrastructure package for multimodal improvements and investments in clean energy.”
Warner said America was the leading nation in infrastructure since World War II until the 1980s and 1990s, when the country began cutting back on its investments on infrastructure by half.
“That’s crazy,” he said Tuesday. “I don't care whether you're Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, independent or vegetarian. That is not a good business plan for our country. For 50 years, presidents of both parties and Congress have talked about it and not done squat.”
He said the plan isn’t perfect and he has never signed a bill as governor or senator that was perfect, but having 69 senators agree on it was a “big frickin' deal.”
“Now I hope it gets through the House as quickly as possible so that we can get it to the President to sign and start implementing these changes so we can keep Virginia competitive and to make sure we make that switch on mobility,” he said. A House vote on the bill is set for next month.
Warner said the bill would put more than 25 million Americans back to work, would improve the efficiency of the economy in unprecedented ways, would put $110 billion into roads and bridges in Virginia where there are currently 700 bridges that are deficient, and would put $65 billion into broadband, so that every Virginian could get high-speed, affordable internet access.
“We are changing mobility in this country and the future of mobility is going to be either electric or low carbon vehicles. It is coming,” he said. “But if we don't make investments, we're not going to be able to compete. So this bill does have $5 billion for supporting electric bus and low carbon bus infrastructure. That is critically important for us.”