Watch Now: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank ups food supply, equipment to area partners

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has awarded $2 million in grants to its network of 60 partners in 25 counties this year, far more than the $674,000 in combined giving over the last four years.
The food bank said simply supplying partners with food is no longer enough — if it is to succeed in curbing hunger, it has to bolster the operations of its front-line partners.
BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said the $2 million was awarded mostly to food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters, as well as some feeding programs that work with children and seniors.
“The grants were for a variety of things that really helped them build their capacity and to serve larger numbers of people and also provide healthier and fresher foods,” he said.
McKee said the BRAFB was able to increase its Agency Capacity Fund after receiving increased donations during the pandemic. He said if the food bank doesn’t invest in the infrastructure of its partnering programs as much as it’s investing in its own infrastructure, it won’t be successful in its shared mission with its partners.
In the midst of the pandemic, when partner agencies needed help more than ever, McKee said the BRAFB was fortunate its donors understood the crisis that was unfolding and the impact on food insecurity in the communities that it is serving.
“So it gave us the opportunity to think about capacity building with our community partners in a truly transformational way,” he said. “And so rather than simply make smaller grants for a freestanding cooler or freezer or a laptop, we decided let’s do those things but let’s think bigger.”
McKee said the grant program is designed to increase the capacity of BRAFB partners so that they’re not just able to distribute non-perishable canned food and food in boxes but also wholesome produce and meats that are rich in protein and often too expensive for those receiving it.
The Fillin’ Station Food Pantry, operated out of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg, received a portion of that funding, including a three-door cooler, a two-door cooler, a tablet and wide span storage racks.
Kim Tibbs, director of the Fillin’ Station Food Pantry, said the church pantry has been running for six years and before the pandemic, recipients would have to make an appointment and walk through the building to get groceries.
Now, the leadership of the church wanted to keep the pantry open while keeping everyone safe, so it runs a drive-thru operation every Monday.
The pantry receives a large majority of its food from BRAFB twice per month. Tibbs said it has sourced about 140,000 pounds of food from BRAFB so far this year.
The tablets are used to check people in and the shelving is used to store boxes, but Tibbs is most excited for the two new freezers, which still are en route to the pantry.
“That will allow us to offer different frozen meats,” she said. “We have to have freezers that meet [U.S. Department of Agriculture] compliance, because we have to meet USDA rules by being a USDA distributor. With the three-door cooler, we’re hoping to expand our fresh food offerings to our neighbors and that will allow us to have more produce milk, butter and cheese and this will give us a place to put those items.”
The Fillin’ Station also received a $50,000 grant from BRAFB to begin a capital improvement project to build an extra storage room onto the existing pantry as well as a covered walkway that will allow volunteers extra safety in the winter. Construction will begin in January.
“By doing this, we’ll be able to maybe set up a Farmers Market style pantry where people can park and come shop,” Tibbs said. “I think it’ll be a huge impact and it’s just amazing the opportunities we’ve been given between these two grants that the food bank has provided. It not only provides for neighbors to have different offerings from our pantry but it allows us to reach more neighbors by the capacity of expanding our freezers and coolers as well as with this outdoor building as well.”
Marian Dixon, president of the Nelson County Food Pantry in Lovingston, said without the partnership, of BRAFB, the pantry couldn’t do what it does.
“They are instrumental financially, the ability to purchase food at reduced cost, the programs that they provide every year, this grant being the most helpful,” she said. “They help us with a small grant but this was a game changer for us.”
With money provided by the food bank, Dixon was able to purchase a 12-by-6-foot walk-in freezer, a shed, new tents and pallets.
The Nelson County Pantry, at 9890 Thomas Nelson Highway, serves people from all over the 470-square-mile county and Dixon said the new freezer allows the pantry to receive more frozen meat to give away.
“This freezer has increased our ability to provide protein meats to so many more people,” she said. “We’re trying to give them enough to last them a good while.”
In rain, snow or heat, the volunteers now have tents to stand under while they do registration at the pantry and the pallets allow volunteers to move dairy items in and out of the freezer.
The new 12-by-20-foot shed gives the pantry a place to store non-food related items.
“Because of all this, we have been able to double our capacity of operations,” she said.