Watch Now: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank ups food supply, equipment to area partners

The tablets are used to check people in and the shelving is used to store boxes, but Tibbs is most excited for the two new freezers, which still are en route to the pantry.

“That will allow us to offer different frozen meats,” she said. “We have to have freezers that meet [U.S. Department of Agriculture] compliance, because we have to meet USDA rules by being a USDA distributor. With the three-door cooler, we’re hoping to expand our fresh food offerings to our neighbors and that will allow us to have more produce milk, butter and cheese and this will give us a place to put those items.”

The Fillin’ Station also received a $50,000 grant from BRAFB to begin a capital improvement project to build an extra storage room onto the existing pantry as well as a covered walkway that will allow volunteers extra safety in the winter. Construction will begin in January.