Westminster Canterbury renovating, adding apartments

Huyett said most residents try to live in independent living as long as they can as they want to maintain their sense of freedom, keep their car and come and go as they please.

“So they may live out in the cottage on our campus or in these apartments and they try to maintain independence as long as they can. So then what happens is, they almost skip assisted living and end up in a health care building if they need that.”

Margaret Sellick lives in a one-bedroom assisted-living apartment that was once the beauty salon.

During the renovations, the salon was relocated and the space made into two apartments. Sellick just moved in a few months ago and couldn’t be more excited.

“I am overwhelmed with what they did in here,” she said proudly in her apartment, which features a kitchen, joint living and dining room, foyer, bedroom and bathroom. “Look at it, it’s perfect. It couldn't be better.”

She said is happy to have her own space with her own personal belongs and loves everyone in the facility.

“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “It’s been hard, but everyone who works here has been really wonderful, they’re always asking if I need anything, I’m very, very lucky.”

