With council's OK, Lynchburg business plans eventual move to Locust Thicket property

Meanwhile Back on the Farm, a Lynchburg handbag and accessory store, could move to the historic Locust Thicket property on Old Forest Road in the coming months, which would give the company more room to grow and expand its brand.
On Tuesday night, Lynchburg City Council unanimously approved a petition to rezone about 3.6 acres at the Locust Thicket property at 2627 Old Forest Road and amend a previously approved concept plan.
Though the next several months will be dedicated to the restoration and repair of the newly rezoned property, according to Meanwhile Back on the Farm co-owner Heather Harris, by next spring or summer the company hopes to make the move from its current location at 3813 Old Forest Road, close to the Fresh Market shopping center.
The amended concept plan for the new property, which has sat empty for several years, shows a retail use in the existing manor house and a 4,000-square-foot event space, according to city planner Rachel Frischeisen.
The other co-owner of Meanwhile Back on the Farm, Bobby Harris, said the company wants to utilize the manor house to make and sell its bags and products, and host workshops in the event space.
“The historic nature and beauty of Locust Thicket is a key factor that drew us to the property," Harris said. "We feel that it is a perfect match for our business. It is our intention to preserve and improve the property.”
He said the historic manor — as well as the small cabin that also sits on the property — will require some cosmetic repair, and the grounds, though beautiful, are overgrown.
The only concerns at the Tuesday night public hearing came from a residential neighbor whose home borders the property. Vance Driskill, who lives on Confederate Avenue, said he supports the project but is concerned that at dusk or after nightfall his household will be disrupted by headlights as cars enter and leave the property.
Harris said he plans to install a vegetative buffer between the properties and added that not only does he want to put Driskill at ease, but he wants to create an intimate environment for his company's patrons.
Heather and Bobby Harris started Meanwhile Back on the Farm in 2015, pursuing their desire to create handmade products and help others do the same with a focus on custom bags and other items, like totes, clutches and apparel.
Locust Thicket is historically noteworthy. Revolutionary War Maj. Samuel Scott bought the land in 1786, built the house around 1790 and is buried on the property. Union and Confederate troops clashed in the area on June 17 and June 18 in 1864, damaging the plantation house during the Battle of Lynchburg.
In recent years, Locust Thicket was a restaurant and event venue.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said he was glad to see something done with the property and looked forward to watching it come together.
The support was echoed by Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, who said it's a "beautiful landmark in our community," and was glad to see someone fix it up.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, city council appointed Alicia Finney as its new clerk of council, effective Dec. 9. She had been serving in the position in the interim for about six months.
