With council's OK, Lynchburg business plans eventual move to Locust Thicket property

Meanwhile Back on the Farm, a Lynchburg handbag and accessory store, could move to the historic Locust Thicket property on Old Forest Road in the coming months, which would give the company more room to grow and expand its brand.

On Tuesday night, Lynchburg City Council unanimously approved a petition to rezone about 3.6 acres at the Locust Thicket property at 2627 Old Forest Road and amend a previously approved concept plan.

Though the next several months will be dedicated to the restoration and repair of the newly rezoned property, according to Meanwhile Back on the Farm co-owner Heather Harris, by next spring or summer the company hopes to make the move from its current location at 3813 Old Forest Road, close to the Fresh Market shopping center.

The amended concept plan for the new property, which has sat empty for several years, shows a retail use in the existing manor house and a 4,000-square-foot event space, according to city planner Rachel Frischeisen.

The other co-owner of Meanwhile Back on the Farm, Bobby Harris, said the company wants to utilize the manor house to make and sell its bags and products, and host workshops in the event space.