Opened in 1980, River Ridge mall has been a vital part of the Lynchburg and Central Virginia economy.

The $50 million project had cleared 80 acres of land off Candlers Mountain Road.

Many Lynchburg residents will remember Thalhimers, Miller & Rhoads, Leggett’s, Value City, Hecht’s, Kirkland’s, FYE and Sears being located inside the mall.

Since the 1980s, stores have opened and closed throughout the years, but with the eventual takeover of the mall by Liberty University, there’s been an undeniable shift at River Ridge.

Melissa Faria has been involved with the mall for 20 years between being a tenant, working for a cell phone store, and now working as the general manager of the mall, said the community has always loved the mall and been rooting for its success.

“Definitely, at times, things were a little rougher,” she said. “But I would say back in the early 2000s, probably up until the Great Recession in 2008, there was some pretty good activity here. We had some great stores.”

She mentioned when the mall had stores such as Pac Sun, Body Central and Aeropostale.

“So it definitely was starting to look a little dated even back then as far as the finishes and interior and things like that. In early 2000s, I think we had some challenges, but there were some pretty good store lineups at that time. And then the 2008, 2009 recession came along and that’s really kind of when some of the stores started to go out and things changed.”

At that point, she said the state of the mall wasn’t good because there were many repairs that had been kicked down the road and the skylight in the middle of the mall was beginning to leak.

“There were roof leaks, skylights were leaking, there were buckets everywhere. It was like it was raining inside because there were so many leaks on the floor just wasn’t in great shape. The exterior landscaping was nonexistent and the parking lot wasn’t in great shape,” she said.

In 2012, Liberty University purchased the Sears building for online staff support.

Craig Pettitt, vice president of real estate for LU, said the university was gearing up at that time for its online businesses and needed a place to house that operation.

“Jerry Jr. heard that Sears was closing a bunch of stores and ended up buying the building. When Macy’s was closing and announcing closing them stores, Jerry picked up the phone and called them and got Macy’s,” he said. “The benefit of all that is that most malls own their own land and so a lot of times they can really hinder doing a redevelopment like we did, but we had the benefit of owning the West End and the East End. So we were able to just get started and on faith and it was really more of that ‘If you build it, hopefully they will come.’”

In 2016, LU purchased a 75% share of River Ridge from CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Pettitt started in the mall business in 1982 and said just like other typical malls of the 1980s, River Ridge was a place where kids hug out and couples had dates. It was a time before online shopping and Amazon.

He said when Liberty took over ownership, LU knew there had to be a change.

“We had to do something or we were going to go the way of many other models with having 20% of the stores open and having a ton of temporary stores or it becoming an Amazon distribution center or something. I mean it was going towards maybe not even being a mall,” he said.

According to Pettitt, most Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) would not have done what LU did because they are public companies trying to get a good deal.

A REIT is a company that owns and typically operates income-producing real estate or related assets and allow individuals to invest in large-scale, income-producing real estate.

“We are committed to the community and it wasn’t just a business decision, it was almost a defensive move to literally build it and hope that they will come,” he said.

In 2017, LU purchased the Macy’s building after it closed, now known as the West End where Papa Gallo Cocina Mexicana and Duck Donuts are now located. Later that year, it purchased the remaining 25% of the mall.

In 2019 the East End was developed where HomeGoods, Dicks Sporting Goods and soon-to-be Ulta are located.

When Dicks opened in the fall of 2020, even though it had only moved from Wards Road to the mall, Pettitt said it sent a message to other retailers showing that the big box store was willing to do that.

“And then we’re talking to HomeGoods and we call it the cowbell effect because then all of a sudden Ulta who would not return our calls and was never coming to Lynchburg saw that HomeGoods was signed and now we’ve got Ulta opening this summer,” he said.

The mall previously had a deal with H&M in the middle of COVID that fell through and they’re back in talks with LU about a deal. Additionally, the same thing happened with an arcade, sports bar and restaurant similar to Dave & Buster’s that is now talking to the mall again.

“So sometimes you go two steps forward, one back and then sometimes one step forward and two back,” he said.

With renovations, one of the biggest changes that LU started with was the middle of the mall.

“We wanted it to be something special and a place where whether its students or seniors can come and hang out so we added the fireplace and the amphitheater, the charging stations so it’s like a cool hangout spot,” Pettitt said.

It also added a new play area and brought SeaQuest in so moms would come back to the mall with their children.

“A lot of moms in this town were buying online or on Wards Road and then the mom comes in and brings her kids to go to SeaQuest and she’s going see something that she wants in other parts of the mall,” he said.

A new food hall also was renovated and developed with favorites such as Farmers Garden and Chick-fil-A remaining but adding in Auntie Annie’s, Cinnabon, Grounded, Mein Bowl and Zaza Pizza.

“People told us in the beginning that there are a lot of great artists out there that draw pretty pictures, but a lot of them never do it and so we had to get the bulldozers moving and the demo working so that they knew we did we weren’t just smoke and mirrors,” Pettitt said.

To date, the mall has spent about $60 million on mall improvements since it purchased the building and is heading towards $80 million.

Since February of 2018, the mall has seen an increase in sales per square foot since of 43% and visits have trended at an increase of 48% from 2020 to present. Faria said visits have increased 8% from 2021 to 2022 and is trending up 5% for the current year.

“With the dedication from Liberty, a lot of the national tenants that we do have, they’re more invested in their space as well,” she said. “Now several of them will be doing renovations and upgrades to their storefronts as the months and the years go on.”

The icing on the cake is the completion of the West End, Pettitt said, but the pandemic slowed down progress.

“That’s still fenced off where Macy’s used to be and that’s where we did have an entertainment concept,” he said. “There’s going to be a park out there, we’re going to have events, movie nights, during the winter season we’re going to have ice skating out there for families and that’s where really I think will truly become the town center.”