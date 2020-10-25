With more parking in the works, Boonsboro Kroger's neighbors seek new homes

A handful of businesses in The Village Courts Shopping Center are packing up and hoping to find new homes by the end of the year to make way for additional parking for Kroger.
A proposed expansion to the Kroger parking lot calls for the removal of a two-story building — currently home to small businesses including the Mi Patron Mexican restaurant, Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream, and Snap Fitness — that adjoins the grocery store in the shopping center at 4119 Boonsboro Rd.
A site plan submitted in August by Midland Atlantic Properties, which owns the properties at the center, details the removal of the building to be replaced by 42 parking spaces and additional landscaping. Midland Atlantic did not respond to an interview request from The News & Advance to provide further details on the proposal, and the site plan does not indicate when the demolition would occur. The News & Advance also reached out to Kroger for an interview, but the grocer had no comment.
Beth Evans, owner of Peakland Market & Catering, said the business was notified in August it would need to vacate by the beginning of next year.
“All we were told is that they are making room for more parking,” she said. “The day we heard, I started looking for a new place.”
She started her move on Aug. 1 and reopened in the former Moose’s Café location at 4327 Boonsboro Rd. Peakland Market & Catering is the first business to move out of the shopping center so far.
She said she felt lucky to find a space so quickly as there is limited business real estate left in the Boonsboro area.
“We are coming into our busiest time of year and moving in the middle of that would be impossible,” she said. “Also with the world in the middle of a pandemic we were shocked and dismayed by this decision.”
Carisa Santos and her husband are both employees at Mi Patron. She said the restaurant was notified at the end of August it would have to leave by Jan. 15.
“Not much was explained as far as why,” she said. “Everyone was left in shock and confusion. But a news report came out that it was for extra parking spaces. That’s the only way we officially knew, was through the news report.”
She said the restaurant has been located in Boonsboro for more than a decade and it wants to stay in the area for loyal customers.
Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream posted on its Facebook page earlier this month that it would also be moving but isn’t sure where yet.
Support Local Journalism
“Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream is working with a team of commercial real estate experts and we're exploring new location possibilities in the Lynchburg area,” the post states. “We have so many outstanding choices and plan to REOPEN in the SPRING 2021 in an awesome NEW location.”
The ice cream shop closed its location in the center on Oct. 18.
Snap Fitness posted a video on Facebook on Sept. 30 stating it would be moving to the Forest Hills Shopping Center at 2820 Linkhorne Dr.
“We hope you guys will follow us there once we do move and that date will be out sometime in the near future,” owner Lisa Mays said in the video.
Amy Hall is now a Madison Heights resident but grew up in Lynchburg and used to work at All Fired Up, a pottery business that was once located in the center.
She said the stores and restaurants in the shopping center are important to the surrounding neighborhoods.
“This is a gathering place for the locals,” she said. “This shopping center adds charm and uniqueness to the area, so it’s disappointing to lose these businesses and a piece of Lynchburg history simply for a parking lot. The current parking lot is rarely full every time I go to Kroger, so it doesn’t make sense why they would want to tear down the shopping center to expand the parking lot. It removes the quaint, small town feel for concrete.”
Ludo Lemaitre, a Lynchburg resident, is a regular patron of at least three of the currently opened businesses in the shopping center. He said while it is obvious that the center has seen better days and thinks maintenance costs for the property owners must be high, he wished that a business-friendly compromise could have been reached.
“Such as a proposal to construct a few one-story storefronts closer to the street ahead of the demolition in a way to provide a smooth transition for the affected businesses, all the while creating more distance between Kroger and the other businesses in order to reduce any perceived parking space competition,” he said.
Sarah Smyczynski, a Lynchburg resident, said she is disappointed to see the shops go away.
“My husband and I were members of the gym upstairs [Snap Fitness] for several years, and we’ve been regulars at both Mi Patron and Mister Goodies,” she said. “I can’t imagine Kroger alone would attract enough business to warrant expanding the parking lot, even if they do expand or remodel the building, as I’ve heard rumored.”
From the archives: Shop floors & storefronts
Commerce has been part of the story of Central Virginia since before John Lynch started his ferry across the James River. The News & Advance has been a part of — and a chronicler of — that story for more than 150 years. Our archives are heavy with photographs of that history.
1948-10--9 Coleman shoes
1955-04-26 Colonial Store
1957-01-31 Perrymont Food Center
1956-12-09 Central Virginia Telephone Corporation
1958-11-28 Pepsi-Cola Plant
1959-11-5 Jefferies Toy Store
1959-01-12 Stone plant for Amherst
1959-05-7 Hamilton's Cabinet Shop
1959-11-13 New Memorial Firm Open
1960-03-03 H S Discount
1960-05-17 - John P. Hughes
1960-06-28 New Doctor's Building
1960-11-16 Peoples Drug exterior
1960-11-17 Peoples interior
1960-11-17 Clonial store Pittman Plaza
1960-11-17 Colonial interior
1961-02-22 Lynchburg Bowl
1961-03-18 -To Come Down
1961-03-21 - Beginning of the end
1961-03-28 Wheelers Pharmacy
1961-04-13 Shoe Warehouse
1961-05-09 Check Accounting Form
1961-05-28 Silver Springs Lake
1962-05-14 Raze for parking lot
1962-07-12 Demolition Slated
1962-08-09 Grants
1962-09-06 Western Auto
1962-09-06 Western Auto Interior
1962-09-11 White Cross
1962-11-16 Women's Store Opens
1962-11-23 - Renovation slated
1963-01-17 Driving test
1963-05-03 Raylass
1963-07-22 John's Bargain Store
1963-11-18 Village Hobby Shop
1963-11-21 Plaza Theater
1964-08-31 Dome shoes
1964-10-10 Kress
1965-02-27 Royce Shoes
1965-06-12 Phillip's Brothers.jpg
1965-06-28 Eagle Store
1965-06-28 Eagle Store interior
1965-08-04 Plate Glass
1965-09-10 Western Auto
1965-12-21 Boonsboro Theater
1965-12-21 Interior Boonsboro Theater
1966-03-20 Oldsmobile
1966-04-17 Westover Shoe Repair
1966-08-28 New Office Structure
1966-09-11 Westover College Shop
1966-09-29 D.A. Hines
1966-09-30-Wm. S. Knight opening
1968-03-03 Ed Hawkins
1968-03-21 Nick's Electronics
1968-03-26 Terminal site
1968-03-28 Irvins Store
1968-11-29 Woman's Shop to Open
1969-03-09 New Shoe Boutique.jpg
1969-06-30 CS Hutter
1969-07-21 Aileen, Inc.
1969-08-14 Eleanor
1969-08-22 At new location
1969-10-02 S.O. Fisher Interior.jpg
1969-10-30 Clothing store
1969-11-05 Jackson's Drug
1969-11-05 Jacksons Inside
1970-02-08 Offices Going Up
1971-04-02 - New Warehouse nears completion
1972-10-21 - New Ownership
1973-09-10 Price's Watch Repair
1974-08-18 Rocky Problem Uncovered
1975-06-22 The Pencil
1976-08-01 Drive-in speakers
1976-11-16 Dominion Food exterior
1976-11-16 Dominion Foods Interior
1977-07-07 - Coolest Place in Town
1979-06-03 Pete Lassiter Buick
-- VERTICAL GALLERY LARGER FONT SIZES --
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.