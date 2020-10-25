With more parking in the works, Boonsboro Kroger's neighbors seek new homes

She said she felt lucky to find a space so quickly as there is limited business real estate left in the Boonsboro area.

“We are coming into our busiest time of year and moving in the middle of that would be impossible,” she said. “Also with the world in the middle of a pandemic we were shocked and dismayed by this decision.”

Carisa Santos and her husband are both employees at Mi Patron. She said the restaurant was notified at the end of August it would have to leave by Jan. 15.

“Not much was explained as far as why,” she said. “Everyone was left in shock and confusion. But a news report came out that it was for extra parking spaces. That’s the only way we officially knew, was through the news report.”

She said the restaurant has been located in Boonsboro for more than a decade and it wants to stay in the area for loyal customers.

Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream posted on its Facebook page earlier this month that it would also be moving but isn’t sure where yet.

