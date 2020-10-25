 Skip to main content
With more parking in the works, Boonsboro Kroger's neighbors seek new homes
With more parking in the works, Boonsboro Kroger's neighbors seek new homes

A handful of businesses in The Village Courts Shopping Center are packing up and hoping to find new homes by the end of the year to make way for additional parking for Kroger.

A proposed expansion to the Kroger parking lot calls for the removal of a two-story building — currently home to small businesses including the Mi Patron Mexican restaurant, Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream, and Snap Fitness — that adjoins the grocery store in the shopping center at 4119 Boonsboro Rd. 

A site plan submitted in August by Midland Atlantic Properties, which owns the properties at the center, details the removal of the building to be replaced by 42 parking spaces and additional landscaping. Midland Atlantic did not respond to an interview request from The News & Advance to provide further details on the proposal, and the site plan does not indicate when the demolition would occur. The News & Advance also reached out to Kroger for an interview, but the grocer had no comment.

Beth Evans, owner of Peakland Market & Catering, said the business was notified in August it would need to vacate by the beginning of next year.

“All we were told is that they are making room for more parking,” she said. “The day we heard, I started looking for a new place.”

She started her move on Aug. 1 and reopened in the former Moose’s Café location at 4327 Boonsboro Rd. Peakland Market & Catering is the first business to move out of the shopping center so far.

She said she felt lucky to find a space so quickly as there is limited business real estate left in the Boonsboro area.

“We are coming into our busiest time of year and moving in the middle of that would be impossible,” she said. “Also with the world in the middle of a pandemic we were shocked and dismayed by this decision.” 

Carisa Santos and her husband are both employees at Mi Patron. She said the restaurant was notified at the end of August it would have to leave by Jan. 15.

“Not much was explained as far as why,” she said. “Everyone was left in shock and confusion. But a news report came out that it was for extra parking spaces. That’s the only way we officially knew, was through the news report.”

She said the restaurant has been located in Boonsboro for more than a decade and it wants to stay in the area for loyal customers.

Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream posted on its Facebook page earlier this month that it would also be moving but isn’t sure where yet.

“Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream is working with a team of commercial real estate experts and we're exploring new location possibilities in the Lynchburg area,” the post states. “We have so many outstanding choices and plan to REOPEN in the SPRING 2021 in an awesome NEW location.”

The ice cream shop closed its location in the center on Oct. 18.

Snap Fitness posted a video on Facebook on Sept. 30 stating it would be moving to the Forest Hills Shopping Center at 2820 Linkhorne Dr.

“We hope you guys will follow us there once we do move and that date will be out sometime in the near future,” owner Lisa Mays said in the video.

Amy Hall is now a Madison Heights resident but grew up in Lynchburg and used to work at All Fired Up, a pottery business that was once located in the center.

She said the stores and restaurants in the shopping center are important to the surrounding neighborhoods.

“This is a gathering place for the locals,” she said. “This shopping center adds charm and uniqueness to the area, so it’s disappointing to lose these businesses and a piece of Lynchburg history simply for a parking lot. The current parking lot is rarely full every time I go to Kroger, so it doesn’t make sense why they would want to tear down the shopping center to expand the parking lot. It removes the quaint, small town feel for concrete.”

Ludo Lemaitre, a Lynchburg resident, is a regular patron of at least three of the currently opened businesses in the shopping center. He said while it is obvious that the center has seen better days and thinks maintenance costs for the property owners must be high, he wished that a business-friendly compromise could have been reached.

“Such as a proposal to construct a few one-story storefronts closer to the street ahead of the demolition in a way to provide a smooth transition for the affected businesses, all the while creating more distance between Kroger and the other businesses in order to reduce any perceived parking space competition,” he said.

Sarah Smyczynski, a Lynchburg resident, said she is disappointed to see the shops go away.

“My husband and I were members of the gym upstairs [Snap Fitness] for several years, and we’ve been regulars at both Mi Patron and Mister Goodies,” she said. “I can’t imagine Kroger alone would attract enough business to warrant expanding the parking lot, even if they do expand or remodel the building, as I’ve heard rumored.”

