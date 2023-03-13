Bentley's on Bedford, a new neighborhood restaurant featuring small plates and crafted cocktails, is opening in three weeks at 2302 Bedford Ave.

Owned by the Parry Restaurant Group, Bentley's replaces Small Batch, a barbecue restaurant that closed in 2021.

Michael Nevarez, regional director of the Parry restaurants in Lynchburg, said a lack of employees, COVID-19 fallout and fewer customers visiting the bar caused a shift at Small Batch, and the team decided to start a new concept in its place.

"The cost of goods started getting more expensive and without the employees, it was just a hard restaurant to continue to operate. So we decided, let's close it now. Let's wait. We're going to rebrand it. And we have come up with the concept now," he said.

In addition to live music and a new firepit outside, Nevarez said any barbecue-related décor inside has been replaced with new carpet, a banquette, tables, chairs, barstools and lights.

The menu will feature familiar American cuisine such as she-crab soup, pimento cheese, wings that were served at Small Batch and a Chicago-style beef sandwich as well as a variety of other dishes such as blistered peppers with Korean doenjang sauce and an Asian-style fish such as mahi-mahi or red snapper.

It will serves small and large plates as well as vegetables including smoky mashed cauliflower, wild mushrooms, fried Brussels sprouts, potato au gratin and glazed carrots.

Beer, wine and craft cocktails will be served as well and Nevarez said those will include a basil gin smash, prickly pear margarita, Cuban tea and a Bentley-tini.

"My staff is going to get to know the regulars and they'll know what they want when they walk in and with the music going on, it should be a really cool place to come and hang out," Nevarez said.

In Lynchburg, Parry Restaurant Group is the team behind Bootleggers, El Jefe Taqueria, My Dog Duke's Diner and William & Henry Steakhouse.